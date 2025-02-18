Mizzou Baseball Contest with UCF Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
While Missouri is dealing with inclement weather of the snow, ice and freezing cold kind, parts of Florida is expected to be affected by rain showers. This has resulted in the postponement of a Missouri Tigers Baseball game.
The Tigers were expected to continue their non-conference schedule with a trip to Orlando, Florida to face the UCF Knights on Wednesday, Feb. 19. But due to rain in the area on Wednesday, this game has been pushed to Thursday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.
Missouri has only faced the Knights three times since 1991, all of them being away from Taylor Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers hold a 2-1 record against UCF, with their last match being in 2008. Their only loss against them came at the home stadium of the Knights and their two wins occured at a neutral site.
This game will be the Tigers fourth of the season, with the first three having been in the Puerto Rico Classic. The Tigers left Caguas with a 1-2 record and their second ever win against the UConn Huskies.
Read more Missouri baseball news and analysis:
Mizzou 2025 Baseball Preview: Transfer Additions
Mizzou 2025 Baseball Preview: Freshman AdditionsHow to Watch: Mizzou Baseball Season Opener in Puerto Rico Challenge
Mizzou Baseball Returners Help Tigers to an 11-7 Win Over UConn