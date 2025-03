Mizzou Baseball Drops Game 1 of Doubleheader Against No. 7 Texas

It's a four-spot for #Mizzou, thanks in large part to ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐˜๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ป's three-run shot - his first homer as a Tiger!#MIZ 4, UT 2 | ๐Ÿ”ผ3โƒฃ#๐™ˆ๐™ž๐™ฏ๐™ฏ๐™ค๐™ช๐™‰๐™Š๐™’ | ๐Ÿฏโšพ๏ธโšพ๏ธ pic.twitter.com/N6K0ToHXoK