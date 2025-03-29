Mizzou Baseball Drops Game 1 of Doubleheader Against No. 7 Texas
After a very easy run-rule for the No. 7 Texas Longhorns in game 1 of the series, the Missouri Tigers posed only a bit more of a challenge in the next game.
Outside of a four-run second inning, the Tigers struggled to bring another run home. This led to the Tigers losing their eighth-straight conference game, this one 7-4.
The Tigers loaded the bases with just one out in the bottom of the eighth, they weren't able to bring a run across and stranded all of the runners. Texas struck out the side to close the game in the ninth.
The first four of the Tigers runs were marked as unearned. A double was followed by an error from Texas first baseman Kimble Schuessler that allowed second baseman Keegan Knutson to come home. Another error that should have ended the inning came off of Texas third baseman Casey Borba.
As a result of the second error, the runs following were ruled as unearned. They all came in the second inning. Freshman Chris Patterson briefly gave the Tigers the lead in the second with his first hit of his collegiate career. It was a three-run shot over the center field wall to make it a 4-2 game.
But Texas took the lead right back with two homers for three runs in the third inning. Reliever Brock Lucas followed that with a shaky outing, but managed to induce a fly out to leave the bases loaded in the fifth. He avoided walking the bases loaded with the help of a fielder's choice just before that scored the sixth run of the game.
Mizzou starter Kaden Jacobi went 4 1/3 innings and was credited with all six runs that occured in the first five innings. He struck out four and gave up seven hits, two of which were home runs.
Lucas recovered from his rough first inning by putting the Longhorns away in succession in the sixth inning and adding a scoreless seventh. It wasn't until the eighth inning that another run came across for the Longhorns. Reliever James Vaughn struck out the side in the ninth to close out Mizzou's time on the mound.
Texas center fielder Will Gasparino launched his fourth home run of the series in the eight inning. The Tigers struggled to get him out. He went 3-5 in the first game of the series with eight RBIs on three hits. Gasparino brought three of the runs across for game 2.
Mizzou drops to 9-15 on the season and 0-7 in the SEC, while Texas improves to 21-3 and 6-1 in SEC. The Tigers will return to the field for game 2 of the doubleheader 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game, or around 6:15.