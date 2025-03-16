Mizzou Baseball Falls to LSU; Goes 0-3 in the Series
Missouri baseball concluded its three-game series with No. 2 LSU with a 10-5 loss. That moved Missouri to 0-3 against LSU and 8-11 on the year.
Throughout the game, Missouri managed to score runs, keeping the team's hopes alive. Unfortunately, Missouri couldn't score enough to keep up with LSU's explosive offense.
LSU got off to a hot start, scoring four runs in the initial frame. Missouri quickly responded with a run in the second inning. That was earned after redshirt freshman Tyler Macon singled to right field, bringing junior Brock Daniels in. Following that play, LSU led 4-1.
The third inning was marked by each team tacking on a run to its score. Missouri sophomore Kaden Peer flied out to left field and drove junior Keegan Knutson home.
With LSU's lead trimmed to 4-2, the home team decided it was time to respond. LSU sophomore Steven Milam reached first base on a fielder's choice, leading to junior Daniel Dickinson scoring.
Missouri found a rhythm of scoring one run per inning in the second through fourth innings. The consistent scoring was a positive sign for Missouri, but it needed to score more to have a chance at winning.
With a slim 5-3 lead, LSU tagged on three more runs in the fourth inning to pad the score 8-3. Missouri was unable to mount a comeback, and part of the issue was pitching.
Pitching was a problem for Missouri, as the team cycled through six different pitchers. Junior Kadden Drew pitched just two innings with an earned run average of 4.70. He was pulled for graduate student Xavier Lovett, but he also only lasted two innings, finishing his day with an ERA of 7.36.
The pitching issues persisted for Missouri's third pitcher, junior Josh Kirchhoff, who was in the game for 0.2 innings. LSU grabbed its ninth run of the game when senior Michael Braswell III scored on a wild pitch by Kirchhoff.
Facing a 9-3 deficit in the seventh inning, Missouri's Daniels singled to center field to send sophomore Mateo Serna home. Similar to how the rest of the game had played out to that point, Missouri was only able to get the one run before LSU secured three outs.
Missouri will look for redemption against Ole Miss at 6 p.m. Friday at Taylor Stadium.