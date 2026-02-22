Mizzou Baseball Improves to 5-2 After 2 More Dominant Wins Over New Haven

The Missouri Tigers capped off their final series in Florida with dominant wins over New Haven. The Tigers won all three games of the series and improved to 5-2 after it.

All three of Missouri’s matchups against New Haven ended in seven innings because of the blowout fashion in each. On Saturday, the Tigers won 17-5. The Tigers had efficient hitting in this one and a solid pitching performance from junior Josh McDevitt, which led to the huge victory.

McDevitt finished with seven strikeouts and two earned runs in five innings pitched. The following day, in a 17-5 win over New Haven, sophomore Brady Kehlenbrink also went for five innings, logging seven strikeouts and two earned runs. Juan Villareal and Ian Lohse backed up Kehlenbrink, while Isaiah Salas, Keagen Kohlhoff and Eli Skidmore followed McDevitt.

Sophomore center fielder Tyler Macon played well in both of the final two games of the series, recording seven RBI and five hits on eight at-bats. Macon is emerging as one of the best offensive players for Missouri this season.

A variety of players followed up Macon on the offensive front in the final two games of this series. Junior Sam Parker logged three RBI in the final game of the series on four at-bats and freshman catcher Juliomar Campos recorded three RBI and a hit with his lone at-bat in Missouri’s second outing.

The Tigers will face Arkansas-Pine Bluff in their home opener at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

