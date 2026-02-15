Mizzou Baseball Secures Two Wins, One Loss in Season-Opening Series

The Missouri Tigers laid down three different performances in their opening weekend to kick off the 2026 season, improving to 2-1 in their matchups against Mount St. Mary’s.



The matchups ranged from a shocking opening-day defeat to a 31-run victory on Sunday.

The Tigers entered the third inning of Sunday’s matchup leading 5-3. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Missouri opened up a barrage of scoring, recording 13 runs to go up 18-3. The hot scoring afternoon would only continue, eventually going on to win 34-3.



Many players got in on the scoring fun on Sunday, but graduate infielder Jase Woita and redshirt sophomore infielder Tyler Macon did the most damage. Woita finished the final game of the series with six hits, eight RBI, four runs scored and a home run on six at-bats. Macon also finished with eight RBI, along with four hits and three runs scored on seven at-bats.



Sophomore pitcher Brady Kehlenbrink went for five innings in this matchup, notching six strikeouts and three earned runs.

The second game of the series on Saturday marked the first win of the season for the Tigers, winning 5-4. Missouri led 5-1 heading into the seventh inning when the Mountaineers stormed back with two runs. They scored once more in the ninth inning before the Tigers ended things.



Senior shortstop Gehrig Goldbeck was the best of Missouri’s hitters in the second addition of this matchup, recording two RBI and a hit on two at-bats. His lone hit was a double.

Junior Josh McDevitt started on the mound for the Tigers and also went for five innings, recording six strikeouts and only allowing one hit.



On Friday evening, the Tigers lost their season-opening game in 8-5 fashion. The Tigers led 5-1 by the end of the third inning, looking like an initial victory to kick off the 2026 season was inevitable. Instead, the Mountaineers went on to score seven unanswered runs, handing Missouri a shocking defeat.



Graduate pitcher Javyn Pimental appeared in his first game in over a season for the Tigers as the starter, pitching five innings and recording two strikeouts while allowing four hits and a run. PJ Green, Sam Rosand, Isaiah Salas and Jackson Sobel also saw action on the mound, with Rosand allowing three hits and three runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Woita recorded two hits and a run in his first outing in a Missouri uniform, all with three at-bats. Freshman left-fielder Blaize Ward also had an impressive outing, finishing with two hits, a run and an RBI with four at-bats.



Next up for Missouri is a matchup with Florida Atlantic at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Boca Raton, Florida. The Tigers will head back to Fort Myers after that for a three-game series with New Haven.

Read more Missouri Tigers News: