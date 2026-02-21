Mizzou Baseball Takes Down New Haven 12-2

Missouri baseball improved to 3-2 on the season after taking down New Haven 12-2 in Fort Myers, Florida. Coming off a surprising loss to Florida Atlantic, the Tigers needed a victory and earned an important one.

Led by sophomore infielder Tyler Macon, who finished with four runs, two RBI and three hits. Senior outfielder Isaiah Frost also had a solid offensive performance, finishing with two RBI, a hit and two runs with two at-bats.

In his second start of the season, senior pitcher Javyn Pimental also put on a show. He finished with 10 strikeouts in five innings pitched, allowing three hits and a run. He was replaced by true freshman and St. Louis native Luke Sullivan, who went for 1.2 innings and logged three strikeouts.

The Tigers did a bulk of their scoring in the fourth inning, logging five runs. New Haven scored single runs in the third and sixth innings, but that was all it could muster.

The Tigers will get right back at it on Saturday against New Haven at 3 p.m at Terry Park.

