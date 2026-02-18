Mizzou Baseball Loses Road Matchup to Florida Atlantic

Looking to avoid a second brutal loss to start the season for Missouri baseball, the Tigers entered the bottom of the seventh against the Florida Atlantic Owls tied at two apiece.



Then, a two-run homer from Florida Atlantic’s Nick Romano shocked the Tigers. The Owls went on to win 4-2, dropping Missouri to 2-2 on the season. This was the second disappointing loss Missouri has suffered through the first four games of its season.

Missouri only managed to score two runs, both of which came in the sixth inning. A two-run home run from graduate infielder Jase Woita brought him and sophomore infielder Tyler Macon to home plate to even things out.



Florida Atlantic’s first two runs came in the bottom of the fourth inning, starting with a single to left field from graduate outfielder Xavier Moronta, which was assisted by an error from Macon. The second came from sophomore TJ Gramesty, who hit a sacrifice fly to bring home senior infielder Patrick Ward.

The two RBI from Woita were the only ones scored by the Tigers. Along with him, graduate outfielder Pierre Seals and senior outfielder Cameron Benson were the two others to register hits.



True freshman and St. Louis native JD Dohrmann got the start for the Tigers on Tuesday night, going for five innings and recording five strikeouts. He also allowed five hits and two runs. Freshman Sam Rosand took the loss on his record, pitching for 2.1 innings and allowing two hits. two runs and two earned runs, while racking up three strikeouts.

Next up for the Tigers is another series in Fort Myers, Florida, against New Haven. The first matchup is at 5 p.m. on Friday, with matchups on Saturday and Sunday to follow.

