ESPN's New College Football Scorebug Has a Nifty Color-Changing Feature
Every few years, networks will update the look of their scorebugs—the graphics that sit on the bottom of a sports broadcast displaying the score and other pertinent information for viewers.
ESPN unveiled its new college football bug during the season's first Week Zero matchup, a Big 12 rivalry game between Kansas State and Iowa State being contested in Dublin, Ireland. It is a notable change from the graphics unveiled less than a year ago for the 2024 College Football Playoff.
Overall, it's a pretty clean scorebug. All of the information is clear and digestible, and it gives a pop of color to add to the aesthetics of the game. It may be a bit too big—especially when combined with ESPN's bottom line—but that is a frequent issue for the network's graphics.
The graphic's colors also help provide some important information in a novel way: the main color scheme changes based on which team has possession of the ball.
As displayed by Awful Announcing, the scorebug is primarily red when the Cyclones possess the ball, and purple when the Wildcats take over.
The traditional arrow pointing to the score of the team with the ball is still in place as well, but this is a nifty way to present a bit of extra information without taking up more room on the screen or distracting much from the play on the field.