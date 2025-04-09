Mizzou Baseball Survives a Late Comeback Attempt from SIUE
Nearly a year to the day of the Missouri Tigers loss to SIUE at home, the team got a 11-8 win over the Cougars on the road.
The game was determined by the vast number of unearned runs given up by Mizzou. Of the eight runs, only one was earned. The offensive production saved the game for the Tigers.
Keegan Knutson was a forced into a position that he hasn't played much due to an injury to usual shortstop Jackson Lovich. Against the Cougars, Knutson had four errors, which allowed four runs to be plated and the game to be tied at the end of the eighth. The Mizzou staff had eight errors in the game overall.
There were two players in the lineup that kept the Tigers in the game, despite the errors. Center fielder Pierre Seals knocked in two runs via homer in the first inning and then added another two RBIs to his stats with a single in the fourth inning. Third baseman Chris Patterson had a double and a triple in the game and brought in three of the Mizzou runs.
It was a piece of clutch hitting from first baseman Cayden Nicoletto in the top of the ninth that set the Tigers up for the win. With his only hit of the day, Nicoletto sent a two-run shot to left to make it 10-8.
The Tigers were able to tag on two runs in each of the first four innings. Only two Mizzou players didn't get a hit in the game. Left fielder Brock Daniels struggled at the plate and first baseman Mateo Serna entered the game in the eighth, with only one at-bat in the game.
On the mound, the Mizzou pitchers actually had a good day. They only used two pitchers to finish the game. Starter Wil Libbert gave up the only earned run of the game and struck out five batter across his five innings. Reliever Kadden Drew closed the game and struck out three batters himself. He allowed just four hits in his appearance and his three runs that crossed were unearned.
Mizzou improves to 12-20 on the season, while SIUE drops to 13-18. The Tigers will return to SEC play with Florida on the road at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 10.
