Mizzou Wrestling Earns Top-15 Finish at NCAA Championships: The Buzz

On the final day of competition at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, Ohio, two tigers remained. Redshirt junior Cam Steed and redshirt freshman Aeoden Sinclair each had suffered defeats on Day 2, but they each still had the opportunity to improve their placements. Both wrestlers earned All-American status with top-5 individual finishes.

Steed, who finished in 7th place last year in his first Nationals placement, advanced all the way to the semifinals before taking his first loss of the tournament to close Day 2. As the seventh seed, Steed suffered his second defeat in the consolation semifinals to open the final day of action. One match remained; he claimed a victory in the fifth place matchup with a 5-2 decision over No. 15 Danny Wask of Navy.

Cam Steed places fifth at 174 pounds! #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/vlqqcTrXlc — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 21, 2026

Leading up to Saturday, Sinclair suffered an upset loss in the quarterfinals as the No. 2 seed in a 4-1 decision to No. 7 Angelo Ferrari of Iowa. Sincalir battled back through the consolation bracket to round out Day 2, guaranteeing a podium placement. He ultimately climbed into the third-place match, which he won in his first Nationals appearance. A controlling 17-4 decision over No.10 Caleb Campos of American capped off a four-match comeback for the All-American.

Aeoden Sinclair battles back to place third at 184 pounds! #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/gjYwXMDqXO — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) March 21, 2026

The combined efforts of Steed and Sinclair helped Missouri close its season with a 14th-place team finish. Across the three-day tournament, the Tigers combined for a 14-11 record, with the duo making up 10 of the total victories. This season marks Missouri's twelfth consecutive national finals with a top-15 team finish, while also marking its lowest placement for the wrestling powerhouse since it claimed the same position in 2014.

The Buzz: March 21

Softball marked its biggest win of the season with a top-5 upset victory over No. 4 Alabama.

Women's basketball is on to the second round of the WBIT and will face BYU at 8 p.m. on Monday in Provo, Utah. Thursday's win over Seton Hall marked the Tigers' first postseason win of the Kellie Harper era with Missouri.

Wrestling's Jarrett Stoner was awarded the Elite Scholar-Athlete Award, given out to the student-athlete with the highest GPA at each NCAA Championship.

Saturday's Mizzou Results

Baseball: Lost 2-4 vs. No. 22 Tennessee in Nashville, Tenn. - Stats

Gymnastics: Placed 2nd in Session One of SEC Championships in Tulsa, Okla. - Results, RECAP

Softball: Won 5-2 vs. No. 4 Alabama at in Columbia - Stats, RECAP

Swim and Dive: NCAA Women's Championships Day 4 in Atlanta, Ga.

Tennis: Lost 1-4 to Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. - Stats

Track and Field: Yellow Jacket Invitational in Atlanta, Ga. - Results

Women's Golf: MountainView Collegiate in Tucson, Ariz. - Results

Wresling: Placed 14th at NCAA Championships in Cleveland, Ohio - Results

Sunday's Mizzou Schedule

Baseball: vs. No. 22 Tennessee at 5 p.m. in Nashville, Tenn on SECN+ -Watch,Listen,Stats

Softball: vs. No. 4 Alabama at 2 p.m. in Columbia on ESPN+ -Watch,Stats

Men's Golf: The Hootie and Bulls Bay at Awendaw, S.C.

Women's Golf: MountainView Collegiate in Tucson, Ariz.

Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener...

165 Days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"My favorite quote is, 'How do you get wisdom when you talk and never listen?' That's what I am doing right now is just listening." Darius Robinson

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