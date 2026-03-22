Mizzou Softball Drops Series to No. 4/6 Alabama

Missouri softball's season of almosts continued on Sunday.

Once again, the Tigers put up a valiant effort against a top-ranked foe, this time being No. 4/6 Alabama in the series finale. Once again, Missouri came up just short, falling 4-3.

The early portion of Sunday's game was the opposite of Saturday's contest, as it was Missouri striking first this time around. Following a leadoff single from first baseman Abby Hay in the bottom of the second, designated player Abby Carr hit her sixth home run of the season off UA star pitcher Jocelyn Briski to put the Tigers ahead 2-0.

After a relatively smooth first three innings, Marissa McCann's propensity to allow home runs continued. Alabama opened the inning with an infield single and a walk from Ana Roman and Marlie Giles, respectively, Ambrey Taylor hit a towering three-run home run to put the Crimson Tide in front 3-2. It was the 16th home run McCann has allowed this season.

Two batters later, McCann let up a four-pitch walk to Mari Hubbard, prompting a pitching change from Larissa Anderson. McCann's afternoon ended after giving up four hits, three walks and three earned runs with just two strikeouts.

Donahue got out of the inning unscathed, but she wasn't as fortunate in the top of the fifth. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Roman turned on an inside pitch and sent it over the fence in right field to up Alabama's lead to 4-2.

Carr hit her second home run of the afternoon in the bottom of the sixth, which brought Missouri back within one run. But that was one of only two hits Briski allowed after Carr's two-run home run in the second inning. The Tigers were retired in order in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.

Missouri's MVP of the game was Carr. Not only did she hit two home runs, but she also struck out two batters and didn't allow a run in relief of Rylee Michalak in the top of the seventh.

The only other Tiger with a hit besides Carr and Hay was second baseman Addy Waits, who hit a single in the bottom of the fifth.

MU dropped to 15-18 overall, while Alabama improved to 29-2. The Tigers will look to start another winning streak in their next game on Tuesday against SIUE, which is 13-18 and losers of four straight games.

First pitch from Cougar Field in Edwardsville, Ill. is set for 5 p.m.

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