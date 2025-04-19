Mizzou Baseball Swept by No. 18 Oklahoma in Doubleheader, Series
Seven runs should be enough to win a baseball game, but it isn't if you are the Missouri Tigers.
Mizzou remains winless in conference play after being swept against the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners at home. The second and third games of the series occurred as a doubleheader, in which the Sooners run-ruled the Tigers in both games.
The first game of the doubleheader saw seven runs cross the plate for the Tigers, but it was vastly outweighed by the number they gave up. The game concluded in the eighth inning after Oklahoma reached 17 runs.
Right-hander Kaden Jacobi took the mound in game 1 and went for four innings. The game was already out of reach by the end of his stint on the mound, as he gave up eight runs. The first four came off a pair of two-run homers, while the last four closed his appearance.
A two-run shot of their own from center fielder Kaden Peer made it 8-2, but that was still too big a deficit. They brought in five runs after the sixth inning, but a six-run eighth by the Sooners put the nail in the coffin.
The Tigers flipped the page and turned to game 2 of the doubleheader, but faced the same problems. Left-hander Tony Neubeck got his second start of the season and gave up eighth runs across the first two innings. He was pulled after getting just one out in the second inning.
One run crossed the plate for Mizzou in the second game. It came on a single from right fielder Pierre Seals that scored first baseman Jackson Lovich in the first inning. The Tigers only put up three hits and left five runners on in the game.
The high scoring first two innings left Mizzou in a position to easily be run-ruled in the seventh inning. The Sooners scattered four more runs to accomplish this task.
Mizzou drops to 13-26 on the season and 0-18 in conference play, while Oklahoma improves to 29-10 and 10-8 in the SEC.