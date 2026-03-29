Mizzou Loses Final Game of Texas A&M Series in Blowout Fashion

Losses are starting to stack for the Missouri Tigers, most recently with a 14-3 blowout against Texas A&M. The Tigers now stand at 17-12 on the season after a hot start.

Once again, the Aggies buried Missouri early in the game. 11 of Texas A&M's 14 runs came in the second and third innings, while Missouri only managed to respond with one. Boston Kellner got things started for the Aggies with a single to left field, bringing Blake Binderup home. That opened the floodgates, with a three-run homer from Gavin Grahovac and Binderup once again shortly after.

Missouri didn't have anything going on offense on Sunday afternoon. They logged only nine hits to Texas A&M's 15, led by Kaden Peer with three. Two of Missouri's three scores came from Jase Woita, who logged a two-run homer and two RBI. Blaize Ward also logged two hits.

JD Dohrmann started for the Tigers, but only pitched for one inning. He didn't allow a single hit during that inning, making for the best outing compared to others who took the mound for the Tigers. Luke Sullivan allowed six runs, while Sam Rosand allowed five. Ian Lohse and Trey Lawrence allowed three apiece.

Grahovac finished with two hits and seven RBI, both of which came on home run swings for Texas A&M. Binerup racked up three hits and two RBI, while Jake Duer finished with one hit and two RBI.

The Tigers will look to get back on track with another Border War matchup against Kansas at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 inside Taylor Stadium. Missouri lost its first matchup to Kansas on March 18 in 10-0 fashion, only making it through seven innings before the game was cut short.

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