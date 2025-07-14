Mizzou Pitcher, Quarterback Sam Horn Selected in 17th Round of MLB Draft
The Missouri Tigers heard a familiar name get called in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Right-hand pitcher Sam Horn was drafted in the 17th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers and will now have to make a decision on whether or not to sign with the team. He has until July 28 at 4 p.m. CT to decide.
What complicates his decision is Horn currently competing for the starting quarterback role with Penn State transfer Beau Pribula. Should he choose not to sign a contract with a team, he could return for the 2025 football season and 2026 baseball season. After those seasons, he would be able to enter the draft pool again.
Horn returned from Tommy John surgery in the 2025 season and was limited to just 10 2/3 innings. He made five starts and struck out 14 batters. Horn struggled with control in his return, walking eight and hitting three batters. He did not pitch in 2024 and tossed just 4 1/3 innings in his freshman season.
Horn was the No. 128 prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft, per MLB.com. He likely saw himself fall in the draft because of a lack of experience and teams not wanting to waste a draft pick, should he decide to return to Mizzou.
Here's a look at what Horn would bring to a MLB team.
Player Info
- DOB: August 21, 2003 (21)
- Hometown: Lawrenceville, Ga.
- High School: Collins Hill
- Recruiting Class: 2022
- Positions: Right-hand Pitcher
MLB Combine Scouting and Evaluation
Even with his fate uncertain on which sport he will pursue, Horn participated in the MLB Draft combine in June.
In the MLB Draft Combine, Horn displayed an above average fast ball and slider, with a slightly below average changeup. He is capable of reaching the upper 90s with his fastball, averaging 94-96 mph with stuff. His slider has been tagged as a plus pitch with some bite to it that sits in the lower 80s. However, Horn has favored a sweeper rather than the slider, following his return from Tommy John.
In Horn's favor is his athleticism. The 6-foot-4 right hander's ability to play two sports displays his agility and toughness, which comes as a plus for someone with little collegiate experience. He has proven that he is capable of continued development and has a high ceiling, with throwing upper 90s before being drafting.
Horn's biggest downfalls in his draft stock comes with having just 15 collegiate innings under his belt, and his uncertainty with which sport to pursue.
After an impressive first couple of innings in his freshman season, Horn found himself sidelined with injury. It was revealed prior to his redshirt freshman season that he would undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL.
He returned to the mound in the middle of April, starting five games for the Tigers. Horn struck out 14 batters in 10 2/3 innings. While his fastball served him well in that fashion, he struggled with control at times, walking eight batters and hitting three.
With much of Horn's collegiate pitching experience coming during a return from injury, it is hard to be certain of his true talent and skill level. Despite solid stats already, he is still expected to refine his pitches more and work on control, making him an attractive draft pick.