Mizzou QB, Pitcher Sam Horn Signs with Los Angeles Dodgers
Sam Horn, a pitcher and quarterback for the Missouri Tigers, has signed with the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers, per a report from Jim Callis of MLB.com. He'll still play for Missouri's football team in the upcoming season, competing to be the team's starting quarterback.
The Dodgers selected Horn in the 17th round of the MLB draft July 14. He was rated as the 128th-best prospect in this year's class by MLB.com, but notified MLB teams ahead of the draft of his intention to continue playing football.
"Sam has been adamant this whole time to compete and win the job in the SEC, play quarterback at the highest level," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days.
This year's deadline for MLB-draft picks to decide whether or not to sign contracts with the organizations is Monday at 4 p.m. central. When Horn spoke to local media Sunday afternoon, he said he was discussing his future plans in baseball with his agents.
"But for now, we're just ready to play (football)," Horn said Sunday.
Signing with the Dodgers positions Horn to play football in the fall, then play within the Dodgers organization at the conclusion of the football season.
Horn has split his time between MU's football and baseball team in each of his first three years of his collegiate career.
Horn missed all of last football season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. He missed the start of baseball season until April, but was able to return to pitch 10.2 innings.
By the time Horn returned to mound, it had been just short of 20 months since he last competed in any game, playing in the second half of Missouri football's Week 1 game against South Dakota on August 31, 2023.
"I was definitely nervous, there's no doubt about that," Horn said of his return to the mound. "Honestly, just shake some dust off, just get back to what I love, and that's being on the mound and competing more than anything."
After returning to health in early 2024, Horn simultaneously participated in spring football practices and MU's baseball season. Maneuvering the football offseason schedule on top of starting his baseball career next spring will be much more of a challenge should Horn decide to stick with Missouri football through next season.
"It's definitely tough," Horn said of balancing the two sports. "There's a lot I have to do, but you just can't get to sometimes. And I think you just got to be able to be a good athlete and make those changes that that the coaches want you to do. But at the end of the day, you gotta find what works."
But, playing both professional baseball and collegiate football at the same time isn't unprecedented. Russell Wilson is the most famous example of this, playing in the Colorado Rockies organization in the summers of 2010 and 2011, then playing football in the fall for NC State in 2010 and Wisconsin in 2011.
Horn is currently competing with Penn State transfer Beau Pribula for the Tigers' starting quarterback spot. Out of high school, Horn was rated as a four-star quarterback by 247Sports, and the 161st-best baseball prospect by ESPN.