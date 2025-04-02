With Double-Digit Runs, Mizzou Baseball Powers to Run-Rule Victory Over UAPB
After struggling in conference play, the Missouri Tigers needed an easy win.
They got it in a game where Mizzou scored 19 runs in the fourth and fifth inning. The Tigers earned the 25-10 run-rule victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Their highest scoring game since a 28-10 win against Northern Kentucky in the 2024 season.
With already 10 runs under the team's belt already, the Tigers likely didn't need shortstop Jackson Lovich's grand slam in the fourth inning. But it didn't hurt. It was actually the strike that put them in run-rule range.
Before the grand slam, Mizzou had five runs in the inning. Right fielder Pierre Seals walked to bring in the first run of the inning. Two more came in on a single from third basemen Chris Patterson and another two on a single from second baseman Peyton Basler.
The fifth inning got a bit scary for the Tigers in the box. UAPB relievers Harish Balachand and Emerson Lott hit five batters in the their outings. Mizzou used this to tag on nine more runs. This is when many of the starters came out of the game. The Tigers were up 20 runs.
Mizzou's pitching was able to hold the Golden Lions to just four runs before the sixth. But the game got away from reliever Josh Kirchhoff in the sixth inning, he hit two batters in a row, tossed a wild pitch to bring in a third run and walked in another.
Reliever Kadden Drew took the mound to close the sixth. He allowed the Golden Lions to enter double-digits, as well. UAPB added on two more runs for a six-run sixth on a single to center.
Prior to the high-scoring innings, the Tigers had added on five runs in the first two innings. Lovich had three hits in the game and two of them were doubles in the first and second innings. He had eight RBIs in the game.
Mizzou starter Wil Libbert went 3 2/3 innings and allowed four of the Golden Lions runs. It was the three walks that did his damage in the game. He also allowed seven hits and had seven strikeouts in the game.
Mizzou improves to 10-17 on the season, while UAPB drops to 5-24. The Tigers will return for game two of the series against the Golden Lions at 7 p.m. on April 2.