2026 NBA Draft Profile: Mizzou Basketball's Mark Mitchell

Mark Mitchell spent the last two seasons of his career suiting up for the Missouri Tigers, blossoming into the face of the program and creating iconic moments along the way. After leading the Tigers in scoring in both seasons, he's now set to take the next step in his basketball journey: the NBA.

Mitchell exhausted his final season of eligibility in 2025-26 and has entered his name in the 2026 NBA Draft, which begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on ABC and ESPN. He's looking to become the second player drafted directly out of Missouri since Dennis Gates took over as head coach, with 2023 first-round pick Kobe Brown being the lone player to do so.

While Brown is the only Tiger drafted straight out of Missouri since 2023, other pivotal players under Gates made their way to the league through alternative routes — see Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, D'Moi Hodge and Sean East II.

So far, Mitchell has been reported to have worked out with the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.

Here's where Mitchell's draft stock sits and an evaluation of his skillset.

Player Info

DOB: Sept. 1, 2003

Hometown: Kansas City, KS

High School: Sunrise Christian Academy

Recruiting Class: 2021

Recruiting Rating: Five stars

G League Combine Measurements / Workout Results

Height (without shoes):6-7.75"

Weight: 238.8 lbs

Wingspan: 7'2"

Wingspan - Height: 6.25"

Vertical: 35"

Career Accolades

All-SEC Second Team (2025-26)

All-SEC Third Team (2024-25)

1,000 career points at Mizzou

Evaluation

There's two traits Mitchell has that help him stick out as a prospect: his physicality and versatility. Here's how he thrives in each of those aspects.

After fully growing into his frame at Mizzou, Mitchell thrived in physical scenarios. Mitchell ranked first in the SEC and second in all of Power Five with 8.1 free-throw attempts per game in 2025-26. Being listed at 220 pounds ahead of his freshman season at Duke, Mitchell had put on plenty of muscle and learned how to use it to the best of his advantage by his final collegiate campaign.

He was one of four players in the nation last season to post a free-throw rate of 70 or higher and a box plus-minus of seven or higher, meaning his ability to get to the line often resulted in a better offense for his team.

Feb 21, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Mark Mitchell (25) shoots a free-throw during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 94-86. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Combining the aspects of his physicality and his versatility, Mitchell was a heavy-switch defender at Missouri, being tasked with taking on opposing guards, forwards and bigs in the span of a single game. His lanky arms combined with a sturdy frame gives him the ability to hold his own against a variety of matchups, which if it translates smoothly to the NBA level, could help him carve his niche as a jumbo switch-defender.

As for his offense, Mitchell took a gigantic year-to-year leap from his 2024-25 season to the 2025-26 season, growing from a narrow-visioned driver into a multi-faceted engine. What often resulted in low-quality looks or turnovers in his first season with the Tigers had transitioned into free throws, open layups or impressive passes to teammates in his second.

Mitchell actually led Missouri with 3.6 assists per game — elevating to 4.2 in SEC play — to 2.1 turnovers per game. He was one of five players in the nation last season to stand at 6-foot-9 or taller, post an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.5 or better and hold a usage rate of 25% or higher. Joining him was projected top-3 pick Cameron Boozer, projected first-rounders Zuby Ejiofor and Joshua Jefferson, and Nebraska standout Rienk Mast.

Mitchell is best at creating matchup advantages on the offensive end and negating them on defense. While not fully complete — shooting 38.8% from 3-point range but attempting just 1.5 per game on almost entirely wide-open looks — his offense is well-rounded and a jumpshot away from being suitable for the NBA. The main question, outside of the three-ball, is if he can scale that offense down from top-option usage to role-player usage.

The most realistic outcome for Mitchell to have a succesful NBA career would be as a reserve forward, being tasked with spot minutes guarding top opposing scorers and taking advantage of weaker, backup defenders on the other end. If used correctly, his size and ball skills should make Mitchell a threat in transition as well. Should his rim protection improve, there's a world where he's a backup, small-ball center, although the need for those seem to be declining in recent seasons.

NBA Comparison: Shades of Jeremy Sochan, Tyler Smith, Jerami Grant

What the Experts Say

Big board rankings

If the NBA draft was conducted by robots that made decision purely based off big boards, Mitchell probably wouldn't be drafted. Luckily for the former Tiger, NBA teams are ran by people. Although the big board rankings below don't exact look promising for Mitchell to be drafted, it's irresponsible to rule out the possibility. Even if he doesn't get drafted, he'll likely make his way to the NBA through an undrafted free agent contract.

The Ringer: No. 45

Tankathon: No. 72

Yahoo! Sports: No. 72

ESPN: No. 73

The Athletic: No. 73

Projection

The NBA covets many traits, with three of the most prominent being size, physicality and athleticism. Mark Mitchell is one of the few human beings on the planet who blends those three into a well-rounded skill set. The 6-foot-9 forward has proven to be at his best in the open floor, utilizing the space to showcase his advanced ball skills and relentless rim pressure. Mitchell also showcased some nuance as a playmaker, particularly in his senior season with the Tigers, making his role in the NBA a bit more malleable than that of the typical open-floor athlete. Defensively, he does leave a bit to be desired, as he isn't the most impactful player for someone with his physical gifts. However, the foundation of a solid positional defender is there, and with some tinkering, he could end up being an impactful two-way player in the right system. Owen Jury, Draftstack

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.