3 Takeaways from Mizzou's Win Over VMI
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri closed out its first week of play Sunday by earning a win over VMI.
This win was much more convincing for the Tigers than a close game against SEMO on Friday, where the Tigers needed to squeak out a 89-84 victory.
In this one, Missouri led by 20 before the midway point of the second half, leaving no question that the Tigers would handle business.
Here's three takeaways from the win for Missouri.
Nicholas 'Butta' Randall Makes a Smooth Debut
True freshman Nicholas Randall earned his first minutes of the season, being the second player off the bench for the Tigers.
He only appeared in six minutes, but found time within that to make one of the most highlight-reel worthy plays of the game for the Tigers, cutting across to complete an alley-oop with a backwards dunk.
The 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward was also a force defensively.
"He had great minutes defensively," head coach Dennis Gates said of Randall's performance. "He did a tremendous job in ball screen defense, where he got a couple deflections. He can become an elite rebounder."
Gates also believes Randall could end up being a key piece to Missouri's depth.
"I believe he will help us win some games in the SEC," Gates said. "You never know what comes and goes, especially with foul trouble. And he's another hybrid forward."
Ant Gets Back on Track
After a messy start to the season, Anthony Robinson II had his best performance of the opening week.
He scored 20 points and was nearly perfect from the field, making 6 of his 7 field goals and 3 of his 5 3-point attempts while also going 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. He also created four assists and four steals.
Midway through the first half, he went on an impressive 20-second run, taking a step-back 3-point shot, then creating a fast-break dunk via a steal on the next posession.
Robinson still did have two turnovers after racking up three in each of the first two games of the season. But Sunday was by far Robinson's cleanest and most effective performance of his junior season so far.
Robinson also tied his career-high in 3-point attempts, making 3 of his 5 attempts behind the arc.
Improving his 3-point jumper and offensive confidence was a key area of focus for Robinson this offseason. Stepping into the role as Missouri's main scoring option has helped open that up.
"He fought defensively and sacrificed offense because of the dynamic of the team," Gates said of Robinson' mindset in his first two season. "Now that role changes. He comes from a from, you know, underclassmen to upperclassmen. We need him to score and be the Defensive Player of the Year in this conference."
Tale of 2 Halves Defensively
Thanks to nine 3-point makes in the first half alone, VMI only trailed Missouri by 10 points at halftime. Missouri's defense seemed to have some miscommunications when contesting those 3-point shots.
"We were hot," VMI head coach Andrew Wilson said of the 3-point shooting in the first half.
SEMO also had an efficient day from the 3-point line in the first half, making 5 of its 8 attempts in the first half against Missouri. Gates attributed that to both impressive shots from SEMO, plus a lack of agressiveness from the Missouri defense.
But in the second half, both SEMO and VMI regressed to the mean from 3, and Missouri's heavy size advantage won out. VMI's overall 3-point shooting percentage dropped from 40.9% in the first half to 30% in the second. Missouri outscored VMI with 60 points in the paint compared to just two.
"I'd be lying to you if I told you that was our game plan coming in," Wilson said. "We don't mind shooting a lot of 3s. But when you're undersized, the way that we are, especially against a team like Missouri, you feel like you have to stretch the floor."
The 3-point defense in the first half from Missouri still wasn't the most reassuring though, but the adjustments made in both games have been encouraging.
Missouri will next play its first high-major opponent, hosting Minnesota at 7 p.m. Wednesday.