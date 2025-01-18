Mizzou Central

All Things Mizzou Podcast: Basketball Surging, Football Adds Damon Wilson

Missouri sports reporters give their thoughts on the latest news involving Tigers basketball and football.

Chase Gemes, Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

Thumbnail for the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.

Mark down the night of January 14, 2025 as one of the best for Mizzou Athletics in recent memory.

Around 7:30 p.m., the news broke that former Georgia edge rusher Damon Wilson would be transferring to Missouri, the top-rated prospect available in the transfer portal. He becomes Missouri's 16 addition through the portal this season.

A half hour later, Missouri basketball tipped off against No. 5 Florida, a game the Tigers would eventually win 83-82. It was Missouri's first road win over a top-5 opponent since 2012.

To recap both events, reporters for Missouri Tigers On SI Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps and Chase Gemes discussed their thoughts in a new episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through SpotifyApple Podcasts orAmazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

First, Van Zummeren and Stamps discuss where Wilson fits in on Missouri's roster, the credibility it gives head coach Eli Drinkwitz and give a quick recap of the rest of Missouri's transfer portal class. Then, Gemes joins to discuss what has been a promising start to SEC play for Tigers basketball.,

Chase Gemes
Chase Gemes is a journalism student at the University of Missouri, and serves as sports editor for its student newspaper, The Maneater. He's covered Missouri football, men's basketball and baseball, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder for FanNation. He's contributed to MizzouCentral since 2023.   

Joey Van Zummeren
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Michael Stamps
Michael Stamps is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MizzouCentral since 2023.  Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska. 

