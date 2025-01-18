All Things Mizzou Podcast: Basketball Surging, Football Adds Damon Wilson
Mark down the night of January 14, 2025 as one of the best for Mizzou Athletics in recent memory.
Around 7:30 p.m., the news broke that former Georgia edge rusher Damon Wilson would be transferring to Missouri, the top-rated prospect available in the transfer portal. He becomes Missouri's 16 addition through the portal this season.
A half hour later, Missouri basketball tipped off against No. 5 Florida, a game the Tigers would eventually win 83-82. It was Missouri's first road win over a top-5 opponent since 2012.
To recap both events, reporters for Missouri Tigers On SI Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps and Chase Gemes discussed their thoughts in a new episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
First, Van Zummeren and Stamps discuss where Wilson fits in on Missouri's roster, the credibility it gives head coach Eli Drinkwitz and give a quick recap of the rest of Missouri's transfer portal class. Then, Gemes joins to discuss what has been a promising start to SEC play for Tigers basketball.,
