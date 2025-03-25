All Things Mizzou Podcast: Disappointing Basketball End, Spring Football Wrap Up
March ended much earlier than expected for the Missouri Tigers men's basketball team.
Dennis Gates' squad fell to 11-seed Drake in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament, marking a disappointing end to an exciting turnaround season. It was just the fifth 20-win season for Missouri since joining the Southeastern Conference in the 2012-2013 season.
But now it's time to turn the page and take a big-picture look at the job Gates has done in his first three years with the program, and the trajectory the head coach has set the Tigers on.
That and more is what Missouri athletics reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps had on the top of their minds in the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, presented by MissouriTigersOnSI.
After discussing the end of the men's basketball season, the two turn the page to Missouri football, which just wrapped up its spring practice schedule The media was allowed to view select practices, plus hear from coaches and players throughout. Finally, the two look ahead to what Eli Drinkwitz might look to add in the spring window of the transfer portal, which opens for players on April 16.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
