All Things Mizzou Podcast: Newson Returning for 2025, Basketball Enters Tough Stretch
Both the football and basketball team for the Missouri Tigers are ranked at No. 22 in the latest AP Polls.
Football received some more good news this week, with linebacker Triston Newson planning to return for 2025, according to multiple reports. Newson spent the first two seasons of his career at Northeast Mississippi Community College, allowing him an additional year of elligibility following the NCAA's ruling for former junior college players.
After a four game win streak, Missouri basketball started off the week on a bad foot, falling 61-53 on the road to the Texas Longhorns. It was Missouri's first performance of the season scoring lower than 60 points, shooting 31.3 percent from the field.
The Tigers now enter a four game stretch where all opponents are ranked.
To discuss the return of one of Missouri football's most experienced defenders and basketball's journey through the Southeastern Conference, reporters from Missouri Tigers On SI gave their thoughts on both teams in the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
