Missouri Extends Pair of 2027 Scholarship Offers
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri football staff have been on an absolutely dominant streak on the recruiting trail as of late, adding eight new members to the 2026 class over the last month.
Now, the staff has begun to turn a bit of attention to the 2027 class and this week, the Tigers' extended a pair of offers to two talented prospects from the forthcoming class.
The first was 3-Star defensive lineman David Folorunso from St. Patrick High School in Chicago, Illinois. He said in his post, "Blessed to receive my first SEC offer from the University of Missouri."
Standing at 6-foot-4, 280 lbs., Folorunso is a physically impressive prospect with the size to match up with other division one defensive lineman, especially by the time his senior year rolls around. He is ranked as the No. 60 player at his position in the nation and the No. 19 player in Illinois, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
The next player to receive an offer from the Tigers was fellow front seven member, edge rusher Myles Smith from Farmington, Michigan. He similarly took to social media to share the news.
Though unranked as a prospect currently, Smith, like Folorunso, is a very physically gifted prospect. He stands at 6-foot-5, 215 lbs., and is quick off the ball with great bend around the edge.
He also suits up for his high school's basketball team, where he plays both center and power forward, further displaying his athletic ability.
As of right now, Missouri holds zero commits in the 2027 class, and has only landed two commitments at the defensive line or edge rusher positions in the 2026 group. While there is still plenty of time before the current junior class makes its final decisions, getting in early on two players at possible positions of need looks like a good strategy for Drinkwitz and his staff.
2026 Missouri Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- LB JJ Bush, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- RB Terry Hodges, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Bryant, Arkansas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- IOL Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/11/2025)
- OT Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 10/11/2025)
- S Carter Stewart, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Pearland, Texas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- S Brody Jones, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Fayetteville, Arkansas (Committed 10/13/2025)