A Look at Mizzou GM Tim Fuller's Relationship with Chris Paul; The Buzz, Tuesday, June 3, 2025
With the general manager position becoming more prevalent across the college basketball landscape, the Missouri Tigers made the decision to join wave with the hire of Tim Fuller.
Fuller has quite the reputation heading into his new role with Missouri. He spent a total of 13 years as an assistant coach through eight different spots, including four with the Tigers. Beyond that, he's served as an executive at Nike and Director of Scouting and Recruiting at Overtime Elite.
Whether it's been on the coaching, recruiting or administrative side, Fuller has surrounded himself with some of the NBA's greatest talents. That started all of the way back in the 1990s, playing alongside Tim Duncan at Wake Forest in the future Hall of Famer's senior campaign.
Once he got into coaching, Fuller's connections with the Demon Deacons continued. His first job took him to West Forsyth High School, where the emerging Chris Paul started to put recruiters on notice. It just so happened that Paul signed with Wake Forest with some assistance, shortly followed by Fuller joining coach Skip Prosser's staff.
Fuller would later become quite the recruiter, helping add the likes of Jordan Clarkson to Missouri and both Josh Howard and Jeff Teague to Wake Forest. Once he got to to the Overtime Elite, he was instrumental in recruiting Alex Sarr, Rob Dillingham and Ausar and Amen Thompson.
In-between those stops, Fuller worked with a wide-range of players at Nike. This included Paul Pierce, Vince Carter, Andre Iguodala and Rajon Rondo — four players that helped define the NBA in the 2000s and early 2010s.
The general manager position at Missouri is a new one for the program and Fuller, but his background makes him a qualified candidate to take up the role. Alongside coach Dennis Gates, the two should make for a strong recruiting pairing.
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 season:
86 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"If I'm at the crib [home], I get six hours a night. But I only get five out here 'cause of the time difference."- Derrick Chievous
Did you notice?
- Missouri women's basketball has extended an offer to Houston Christian High School guard A'Zyua Blair, who would be apart of the Tigers recruiting Class of 2027:
- Former Missouri women's basketball star Sophie Cunningham will miss action for the Indiana Fever against the Washington Mystics tonight. The guard is dealing with a right ankle injury.
- Missouri football has put together a "Kickoff in CoMo" sale, where Tigers fans can purchase four ticket for $80 for the season opener at Faurot Field. Missouri will play Central Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. on August 28.
