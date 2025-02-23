Arkansas' Disruptive, Turnover-Forcing Defense Flusters Mizzou in Road Loss
Missouri's had bad games this season, but arguably none came in the fashion of how the Tigers lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road. The Tigers lost 92-85, but the number of uncharacteristic turnovers they committed was the story of the game.
Committing 18 turnovers as a team that commits, on average, 10.5 per game, is not a recipe for success against any Southeastern Conference opponent. It made a difference against the Razorbacks and was arguably the driving force behind the defeat.
“When you have 18 turnovers that's going to their 30 points and then there's a 20-point difference on the free throw line, those are things that you can't do on the road and expect to win,” Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said.
Some of the turnovers were at the fault of the Tigers, but many were caused by the high-pressure defense Arkansas inflicted. Courtesy of guards Johnell Davis and D.J. Wagner, who combined for six steals, the ball pressure was too much to handle for Missouri.
“Credit the defense. Always,” Gates said. “Defense did a good job and we just didn't secure the ball.”
From the perspective of a guard, it wasn't any easier. Wagner, Davis and others were all over passing lanes and were over-aggressive while in help defense at times. The strategy worked and at times, had the Tigers in poor positions and forcing bad passes.
“They were very disruptive in passing lanes and guarding the ball,” guard Marques Warrick said. “Guards coming up and we had a few backcourt-type turnovers.”
Arkansas' ability to capitalize off of the turnovers and turn them into points was also a difference maker. The Razorbacks finished with 30 points off turnovers compared to Missouri's 14, a tide-turning difference in a game where both teams struggled to generate offense.
Some of the turnovers Missouri recorded were simply mental errors. Whether it was an ill-advised pass out of bounds or dribbling into a clogged lane, the Tigers made mistakes they normally wouldn't make in the loss.
"And it's just that simple, they did a great job, Arkansas did a great job," Gates said. "Self-infliction, 30 points off turnovers and again, 37, that's what we gave up."
Outside of the turnovers, the Tigers had some bright moments. Warrick was electric from the perimeter on a bad team shooting night and Missouri won the rebounding battle 35-28. Arkansas also committed 16 turnovers, an area where Missouri wasn't able to capitalize.
“We played well, but we turned the ball over,” Gates said. “We had 18 turnovers that went to their 30 points.”
For how good Missouri has played during its recent stretch of games, a performance of this level was surprising to some. Sustaining that level of play throughout all of SEC play was always going to be a challenge and a poor performance may have been inevitable, but it's not something you wish for.
"Those are things that, for the first time, it was uncharacteristic," Gates said. When you go several games of 18 assists, three turnovers, and then you see what took place at this moment, a lot of it was self-infliction, but they did a good job securing the ball and being able to create those opportunities."
Arkansas having a home crowd behind them was always going to be an important advantage. They used turnovers and momentum to their advantage, turning steals into highlight fast-break dunks and other crowd-surging plays.
"That's the other part of the game that they were able to open up in that second half, that shooting percentage from three," Gates said. "And that opened up some things that got the crowd excited, and some of those threes came from second chance, came from turnovers. And that's when obviously it got a little bit louder."
If you combine Arkansas second-half shooting, momentum-building plays and the ability to force turnovers, the Tigers had an uphill battle staring them in the eyes in the last 20 minutes of the game. Arkansas had the keys to all of the building momentum in the game, needing one big play to get Bud Walton Arena to erupt.
Missouri has three days to get ready for its next game, a matchup at home against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Mizzou Arena.
