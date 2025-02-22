How No. 15 Mizzou is Handling Rising National Expectations
The No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers have earned multiple wins that have put themselves on the map of the college basketball world.
After starting the season unranked and predicted to finish the season No. 12 in the Southeastern Conference, Missouri is now arguably one of the most exciting teams in the country entering late February.
Missouri currently stands as one of just two teams in the country with three wins this season over top-5 teams, most recently taking down No. 4 Alabama. The Tigers have won five games over teams ranked higher than them in the AP Poll at the time of the games.
Those impressive wins have been considered surprising upsets. Well, to those outside Missouri at least.
"As it relates to, quote, unquote, upsets outside of our circle, it may be an upset to other people," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Friday. "In June, we talked about our destination and the things that we will have to do."
Missouri's most recent win over Alabama, label it however you want, could act as a momentum builder for the team to ride into the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. More national attention is on the Tigers now than ever before this season — Missouri is now rated No. 13 in KenPom.
But, the team itself doesn't seem to have any rising expectations for themselves. The standard they had before is the same they set for themselves now.
"For me, it's back to work," Gates said. "We're 0-0 right now, and we stay in the moment. We don't look too far behind, t ahead of us, and we're right here in the moment, and we allow ourselves to reset."
Gates has said his team has fell in love with the process of improving. Expect their approach to continue to be the same, no matter how much success or struggle to see in the weeks to come.
"Every game is important to us. Every single one we've treated the exact same. We've not changed anything as relates to how we attack our practices, our film study, our day to day operations."
Even with the impressive resume, Missouri still feels like a team that hasn't played its best game yet.
Against Alabama, Missouri guard Caleb Grill was unhappy with the team's defensive performance, with the Tigers allowing 98 points. The Tigers also shot 66 percent from the free-throw line, down from their 71.9 average. Additionally, Missouri's best deep shooter, Grill, made just three of his nine 3-point attempts.
"You guys laugh at me when I say we have not played up to that potential yet," Gates said. "I truly believe we haven't even touched it. And when you know, you'll know. But right now, we're still going in the right direction, which is exciting."
Missouri looks to continue that upward trajectory Saturday, taking on Arkansas on the road. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Mizzou's Dennis Gates Named to Award Watch List
Mizzou Assistant Listed as Candidate for Future Head Coaching Job
3 Takeaways from No. 15 Mizzou's Statement Win Over No. 4 Alabama