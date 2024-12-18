Bench Performances Help Lift Mizzou Tigers Ahead of Jacksonville State
In non-conference play, Missouri men's basketball had largely avoid any scares against its opponents. That changed Tuesday night in Columbia, nearly handing the Tigers their second loss of the season.
Largely thanks to a hot 12-of-25 game from behind the arc, the Tigers escaped with a 83-72 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks to bring their winning streak to 10. Missouri struggled to defend Jacksonville State throughout the night, while also getting beat in the offensive rebounding category 16-9.
There wasn't really a standout for the Tigers, rather, it was a by-committee effort. Mark Mitchell dropped 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, but Jacob Crews and Trent Pierce were equally important off the bench for the Tigers.
Crews finished off the night with a season-high 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting from behind the arc, a huge spark plug that Missouri was desperately in need of late in the game. The senior hadn't gotten much opportunity in Dennis Gates' rotation over the last few weeks, but he took advantage in a key spot and was nearly unstoppable from deep.
Pierce also lit a fire in the Tiger offense early in the first half after a tough start to the contest, ending with 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field. After a career performance in a win over Long Island on Saturday, the sophomore kept the momentum building.
For the Gamecocks, it was always clear who was going to give Missouri the most trouble: Jaron Pierre Jr.
Heading into the matchup, Pierre led Jacksonville State with 23.2 points per game. The senior recorded 18 points and five rebounds on 7-of-17 shooting from the field against the Tigers, and most of the Gamecocks' offense ran through him. For the most of the night, he was a tough cover for the defense to figure out.
Jamar Franklin also provided 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, along with Michael Hogue's 12 points and nine rebounds on 6-of-13 shooting from the field — each helping bring Missouri some trouble.
Ultimately, the Tigers' offense erupting in the final 10 minutes of the game lifted them to the win. At the 10:14 mark, Missouri only led 59-58. By the end of the game, it won by 11 points.
Jacksonville State jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but Tony Perkins quickly responded by scoring eight-straight points of his own to put the Tigers down 9-8 at the under-16 timeout. Their offense still largely struggled for the next few minutes, but once Trent Pierce entered the game at the 12:35 mark, things started to improve for them.
The sophomore converted two attempts at the free-throw line, and followed it up by knocking two triples in transition to give Missouri a 24-23 lead with 7:15 remaining. From there until halftime, it was a back and forth battle between both offenses. The Tigers just narrowly had the edge, 41-40.
Into the second half, the Gamecocks kept pushing the pace. Pierre Jr. looked like the best player on the court on many occasions, whether it be by scoring the ball or finding opportunities for his teammates. However, Missouri started to pull away in the closing minutes of the game, mostly thanks to Crews' excellence from deep and defensive switches.
Three of Crews' eventual six made 3-pointers came in the final 5:46, including a second chance opportunity at the 2:39 mark that gave the Tigers a comfortable 80-68 lead.
Missouri next faces off against the Illinois Fighting Illini at 12 p.m. Sunday in St. Louis, Mo. at the Enterprise Center.