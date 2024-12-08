Bill Self Compliments Mizzou's Court Storming, Dennis Gates' Timeout
The Missouri Tigers shocked No. 1 Kansas Sunday, earning their first win over the AP's top-ranked team since 1997.
When Missouri established a 24-point lead in the first half, the possibility of a court storm had to be on top of most minds. Kansas brought it within two with 2:20 remaining, but Missouri survived to win 76-67.
In the seconds before time expired, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates called a timeout in order to give Kansas time to prepare for the chaos.
"We've been court stormed on a lot," Kansas head coach Bill Self said. " Usually, I'm the one that calls the time out and just tells the guy to stay on the sidelines, but that was a class act by Dennis. ... Because, somebody could have got hurt, because that was a real court storm."
Before time expired, the PA announcer urged the crowd to stay in the stands and not rush the court. Gates almost wanted to hijack the microphone in that moment.
"I was about to in-game, take the mic and say, 'rush the damn court,'" Gates said. "I just think they deserve that moment, but I didn't want it at the cost of a player getting hurt and ran over, getting trampled, because it's a tight squeeze in that area for the players to leave, and it's all about respect."
There's plenty of hate, and maybe zero respect between Missouri and Kansas fans. But for Self and Gates, both disciples of long-time Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton, there is mutual respect.
"That's that's all it is, sportsmanship, and that's how I would want to be treated," Gates said of the timeout. "When I become a Hall of Fame coach, and I'm the number one team in the country, I will want my opponent to respectfully do the same. And no matter what, no matter what's going on, I'm always going to treat people how I want to be treated."
Though Self was frustrated with Kansas' performance, which included 22 turnovers, the 22-year head coach was impressed with the job and passion from Missouri fans.
"Mizzou played great today," Self said, "but that court storm may have been even better than Mizzou play."
