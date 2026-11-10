Crowe sets single-game freshman scoring record in Mizzou's win over SIUE

COLUMBIA — Missouri basketball (2-1) recovered from its first loss of the season in a 96-58 victory against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (2-2) on Monday. Leading the way for the Tigers was Jason Crowe Jr., who set the single-game freshman scoring record in the victory.

Crowe poured in a career-best 34 points and shot 11-for-16 from the field. His 34-point performance marked the most points scored in a game by a Tiger since the 2023-24 season. The game was also a bounce back for Crowe, who shot 3-for-18 in the Tigers' 90-84 loss to St. Louis.

"Teams are going to do what St. Louis did, and it's going to come tenfold. But if he can simplify and be this efficient, the sky's the limit for him," head coach Dennis Gates said after the game. "And he did a great job bouncing back by seeing those things that he didn't see last game, he saw that clearly in film."

In the scoring barrage, Crowe found the bottom of the net in a variety of ways, between deep triples, smooth middies and crafty buckets in the paint. He finished 4-for-8 from distance and 8-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Nov 9, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Jason Crowe Jr. (5) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the SIU Edwardsville Cougars at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I had to come back after the other game, to have a better showing than last game, so I was just going out there playing my regular game and the game just came to me," Crowe said. "I had a flow early. My teammates was getting me involved and that's just how the game went."

Before Crowe's stellar performance, Missouri's star forward Mark Mitchell went down on the second possession of the game with a face injury and did not return. Mitchell spent over a minute down on the floor, covering his face with a towel after getting hit on the nose.

"I think he got cracked pretty good across the nose. I'm not sure if it was stitches or it was just a nosebleed," Gates said. "I'm not sure, but I trust our trainers and we'll evaluate him and we'll have something for you guys later on."

Without Mitchell for practically the entirety of the contest, freshman forward Toni Bryant took on a higher workload. The five-star freshman added 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists, spotting up for two corner threes and scoring a variety of points in the paint during the second half.

Nov 9, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Toni Bryant (14) dunks the ball against SIU Edwardsville Cougars forward David Wilson (0) during the second half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri's accuracy from three was seen in more than just the Tigers' two freshman, as the team shot 12-for-23 from distance. Kennard Davis Jr. shot 3-5 from three, providing a spark off the bench similar to his 19-point season opener.

Starting forward Bryson Tiller was the defensive catalyst in the post, tying a team-high seven rebounds and adding 11 points and a block. As Tiller controlled the paint, Missouri forced 14 turnovers and turned the takeaways into 20 points. Gates discussed the importance of having high pass counts in transition and off of turnovers after the contest.

"I thought we shared the basketball, but some of those situations we ended up making some turnovers that I'll have to evaluate," Gates said. "But being able to get a pass count... that's what made Jason's night easier. But also Toni, (he) was able to knock down some shots, but he was initiating that pass count, being able to play unselfish and he was on the other side of the reward as well."

Missouri will suit up next against Marquette (2-0) at the United Center at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

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