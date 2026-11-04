Live blog of Mizzou basketball's season opener against Cleveland State

Missouri basketball tips off its season at 7 p.m. against Cleveland State at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers went 1-1 in exhibition play, defeating Kansas State 71-67 and falling to UNLV 81-90. Cleveland State, on the other hand, did not play any exhibition matchups leading up to the opener.

This is the second ever matchup between Missouri and Cleveland State after the Tigers defeated the Vikings 86-59 last year. Missouri jumped out to a 46-24 first half lead at Mizzou Arena and continued its dominance in the second half.

On Tuesday, Missouri will be without three Tigers: Jaylen Carey, Luke Northweather and Aidan Chronister. Carey and Northweather's status was updated Monday, when coach Dennis Gates said Northweather would be “sitting out for precaution," and that Carey was suspended indefinitely due to a “violation of team rules.”

Carey didn't appear in any of the Tigers' exhibition matchups after transferring from Tennessee, where he averaged 7.4 points and six rebounds off the bench. His return timeline and team status is currently unknown.

Missouri announced Chronister's status on X at 5:05 p.m., reporting that he suffered an injury to his non-shooting hand at practice and will be reevaluated in four weeks. The four-star freshman played 31 total minutes in two exhibition games, totaled nine points and shot 3-for-9 from distance.

Mizzou Roster News pic.twitter.com/soeoEDOyyA — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) November 3, 2026

Without CJ Gunn, who was ruled ineligible Monday, and the three other absences, Missouri has 12 available players Tuesday. All five of its starters in the last exhibition game are expected to play: Jason Crowe Jr., Toni Bryant, Trent Pierce, Bryson Tiller and Mark Mitchell. Five-star freshmen Crowe and Bryant will make their official debut for Missouri Tuesday along with Kansas transfer Tiller.

Transfer guards Kennard Davis Jr., Jamier Jones, Cord Stansberry and Jordan Crawford are anticipated to make their debut in black and gold as well.

How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball vs. Cleveland State

Who: Mizzou vs. Cleveland State

When: Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia

TV: SEC Network Plus

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 1-0

Last Time Out, Missouri

Missouri fell in its second exhibition game of the season, losing to UNLV 90-81 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday. Crowe was one of three Tigers to score in double figures, reaching a team-high 25 points on 6-for-18 shooting while Bryant and Davis each scored 10.

Last Time Out, Cleveland State

The Vikings did not play a public exhibition game this season and will instead begin its season against Missouri.

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