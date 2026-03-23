Defining Mizzou Basketball's Season in 6 Games

Missouri basketball's 2025-26 season ended with an 80-66 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, meaning the 119th chapter in Missouri basketball is now closed and the time for reflection has opened.

The latest installment of black and gold hoops was at times chaotic for all, elating for some and gut-wrenching for the Missouri faithful. Above all else, it was unapologetically Mizzou.

But why? What made it so Missouri? Well, the Tigers spent 1330 minutes on the hardwood across 33 total games this season, all of which factored into the defining traits of the season. Sifting through each of those 1330 minutes would help to verbalize the story of Missouri, but that isn't necessary. For better or for worse, a good portion of those 1330 minutes are littered with repeating traits that were at the forefront of the Tigers' identity.

Of course, some of those minutes mattered more than others. Telling the tale of 2025-26 Missouri basketball can be condensed from those thousand-some minutes to six games. Here's the hexad of defining games this season that made Misssouri, Missouri.

Illinois 91, Missouri 48, Dec. 22, Game No. 14

The End of Missouri 1.0

Sebastian Mack drives toward the basket against Illinois | Sam Simon

Most of Missouri's non-conference slate was littered with mid-major opponents that were supposed to — and usually did — stand little-to-no chance against the Tigers, so the real beef of the season doesn't start to arise until they started to play Power Four teams.

Warnings signs that opponents like Southeast Missouri State and Alabama State flashed Missouri earlier in non-conference hit the Tigers like a freight train when they squared off with their first powerhouse opponent.

The loss was abysmal, there's no way around it — it was the largest point-differential loss of the Dennis Gates Era and the Dennis Gates wasn't afraid to say it either. What he also wasn't afraid to say is that the Missouri team that lost this game to its bordering rivals was not the same team that

Sebastian Mack actually led all Missouri scorers with 17 points this game. For reference, he appeared in just five more games for the rest of the season, only one of which he played double-digit minutes in and none of which were in the months of February or March.

Absent from the box score were eventual starters Jayden Stone and Trent Pierce, who missed the game due to injury. The pair missed other significant action in non-conference action, as Pierce missed the entirety of it while Stone missed the final seven games of it, including an important battle against Kansas in which the Tigers lost by 20.

Time and time again throughout the season — win or loss — Gates was intentional in reminding everyone that the Missouri team that lost to Illinois was not the same team taking the hardwood in the most recent game.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Dennis Gates reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Here's what he said after the Illinois loss.

"To reach our full potential, it's like pieces of puzzles, right? Our entire team has been put together a certain way. When you lose a guy that have not played this season and he's a starter in the SEC right, that's an advantage with length shooting ability. Jayden Stone, the same way.

“I can't wait to get healthy as a team. I think when you have Trent Pierce on the sidelines, Jayden Stone on the sidelines, even Jevon Porter on the sidelines, it gives you a different scouting report than others. So we have guys playing well, but playing out of position due to our injuries, and ultimately, I'm excited about getting healthy. You cannot ask our players to do more than what they've done."

Many — reasonably — thought the season was dead in the water at this point. The reality that Stone, a first-time Power Four player, and Pierce, a returner who averaged just 6.7 points per game the season prior and hadn't played all season, would make enough of a difference to spin a 43-point loss to a win over the reigning national champions in a few days was hard to comprehend as a possibility.

But so is everything else about Missouri basketball.

Missouri 76, Florida 74, Jan. 3, Game No. 14

They called him a madman

Jan 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Trent Pierce (11) waits for a free-throw shot from the Florida Gators during the first half at Mizzou Arena. | Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

If the Illinois loss was a nail in Missouri's coffin, then the win over Florida was its was Missouri's hand bursting from the soil lying at its tombstone. The Tigers upset the reigning national champion Florida Gators for the second season in a row and began conference play on about as high of a note it could reach.

And perhaps most importantly of the game, Gates was right: Stone and Pierce completely changed how Missouri operates. From its tempo, to its spacing and to its ball-handling, the Tigers were reborn. Pierce dropped 10 points on 2-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc in his season debut, while Stone logged nine points and six rebounds in his return to the startling lineup.

After months of having little-to-no reason to believe Missouri could contend with the giants of the SEC, it took one game of a healthy squad to prove that couldn't be further from the truth. Stone and Pierce were necessary ingredients to Missouri's recipe of success.

LSU 78, Missouri 70, Jan. 17, Game No. 18

The swamp revelations

Jan 7, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Mark Mitchell (25) drives against LSU Tigers forward Daimion Collins (10) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Missouri entered the bayou 3-1 in SEC play and looking ready to continue their climb toward top-dog status in the conference. Big-time wins over Florida, Kentucky and Auburn were helping solidify that status — now the Tigers just had to breeze by a bottom-feeder LSU squad that hadn't won a game in conference play and would end the season dead last in the SEC standings.

Obviously, that did not happen. Missouri shot itself in the foot in the early, failing to score a single point through the first 5:41 of action. By the time the Tigers finally got on the board, they found themselves at a 10-2 deficit they literally never recovered from, as LSU led all 40 minutes.

The loss signaled three things about Missouri that would resurface throughout the rest of the season: The first being slow starts, as the Tigers continually trudged through the opening minutes of games before waking up already in a hole. Secondly, Missouri struggles on the road — its loss to Ole Miss a few days prior was no fluke.

The third — and perhaps most important — revelation being that Missouri plays to its level of competition; no other SEC program beat Florida (the eventual No. 1 seed in the conference) and loss to LSU (the eventual No. 16 seed) in the 2025-26 season.

Missouri 88, Oklahoma 87, Jan. 24, Game No. 20

Chaos, the good ending

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) celebrates after a buzzer beater to defeat the Oklahoma Sooners in overtime at Mizzou Arena. | Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While the Illinois loss certainly won't be forgotten anytime soon, the rivalry win over Oklahoma has a compelling case as the most memorable, most important and most fun game of Missouri's season.

Missouri's win over Oklahoma was chaotic a plethora of reasons, and ones that stuck with the team for the rest of the season. For starters, the game marked the first start of T.O. Barrett's career, as the sophomore point guard took the reins from team captain Anthony Robinson II. Barrett went on to drop a then-career-high of 21 points and keep the starting job for the rest of the season.

Mark Mitchell missed a layup with 5 seconds left, and following two made free-throws from Oklahoma guard Tae Davis, the Sooners were given a 94.1% win probability per ESPN Analytics. Pierce, who had emerged as a top shooter on Missouri's roster since he returned, hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send it to overtime.

A little under five minutes later, Missouri found itself in a similar position, this time down two points with 4 seconds left in regulation. Who better to give a shot at redemption to than Mitchell, who then sank a running 3-pointer at the buzzer surrounded by a swarm of Sooner defenders to give Missouri an electric 88-87 win and stop the bleeding of a two-game losing streak.

There's almost no better example of a singular game to show somebody in order to explain Missouri's 2025-26 season than its win over Oklahoma.

Almost.

Missouri 81, Vanderbilt 80, Feb. 18, Game No. 26

Saved by the bell

Feb 18, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard T.O. Barrett (5) dribbles the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mike James (0) defends during the first half of the game at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The cold spells that were flashed throughout non-conference and did the Tigers in against LSU came back to bite them against Vanderbilt. Although Missouri eventually outlasted the Commodores and escaped with a victory, the general feeling surrounding the game was far from confident.

Missouri held a 65-44 lead over Vanderbilt with 8:20 remaining in the game. What ensued was a monstrous 36-16 Vanderbilt run over the home stretch in which Missouri went ice cold, making zero field goals in the final 2:59 of action. Missouri couldn't have pushed its luck any further, as Commodore guard Tyler Tanner stole a last-second inbound pass and missed a halfcourt heave at the buzzer by what was at most an inch, allowing Missouri off scot-free for its errant ways.

Regardless, Missouri pulled home a win, which the team felt the need to send reminders of postgame.

"So this is a great win. This is not a loss. This is a win. This is a win. Let me remind everybody in here, this is a win. So let's project our questions like we won."

"We won the game, so we're still happy," Pierce said. "That's a great win for us. Coach always says, 'Don't pour cold water on a win.' We won the game."

The cold spells against Vanderbilt highlighted that although Missouri was now beating quality opponents, the problems that plagued it earlier in the season were still there, waiting to strike.

Honorable mentions

Texas 85, Missouri 68, February 14, Game No. 25

This Valentine's Day heartbreaker exposed Missouri's lack of frontcourt depth and Shawn Phillips Jr.'s struggle with foul trouble, both of which were brought to the forefront of Missouri's identity in the final third of the season, particularly in its SEC Tournament loss to Kentucky.

Missouri 88, Mississippi State 64, Feb. 28, Game No. 29

This was Missouri's swan song before a four-game collapse to end the season. It was this end-of-February contest that showcased what Missouri to its fullest potential could look like.

Mitchell led the way with 17 points, while being supported by 13 from Robinson, and 10 from both Barrett and Pierce. Phillips and backup center Trent Burns combined for 24 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and three fouls, making for arguably the only time all season in which both bigs were positive contributors in both games. Even Jacob Crews, who relatively struggled shooting in most of SEC play, knocked down two of his four triples. Rounding out the eight-man rotation was Stone, who scored eight points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

This was Missouri peaking at what many thought was the perfect time, but ended up being just a couple weeks too early.

Kentucky 78, Missouri 72

Mitchell scored 32 points in Missouri's SEC tournament loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. Only one other Tiger joined him in double-figures, that being Barrett, who shot 4-for-11 from the field. Mitchell wore a superman suit for his final games with Missouri, but didn't have the offensive support around him to bring home wins.

Miami 80, Missouri 66, March 21, Game No. 33.

A fitting end

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; The Missouri Tigers and Miami (FL) bench looks on during the game against the Hurricanes during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

All stories have an end. Missouri's ended with a Round of 64 defeat to Miami in which it followed the same curriculum many of its other games did this season: Get down early, dig itself back in the middle of the second half and squander the game by the time the final buzzer sounds.

The Tigers snatched a 54-52 lead with 7:50 remaining, only to be relentlessly outscored in the final stretch, falling 80-66 and ending their season with a taste of what could have been.

Missouri's defeat was also an exemplary microcosm of its lack of consistency throughout the season, as players it had largely depended on in big moments struggled, such as Barrett and Pierce combining seven points on 2-for-16 shooting.

Through the up-and-down rollercoaster that was Missouri's 2025-26 season, it's only fitting that the final page of it ended in the same way many of its previous chapters have: an early tournament exit from a team that at once appeared ready to compete with the best.

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