Reviewing Dennis Gates' Early Portal Class on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

To complement one of the highest-rated high school signing classes in the country, Dennis Gates has put together an impressive transfer portal class, with more signings still on the way.

Missouri basketball reporters Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps and Killian Wright gave their thoughts on the Tigers' first three portal additions in the newest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. Plus, the three discuss the 2026 NFL draft, where six former Tigers were selected.



You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Missouri started its transfer haul with three new forwards, replacing the size it will be losing with second-team All-SEC power forward Mark Mitchell, along with starting center Shawn Phillips Jr., who have both exhausted their eligibility.

The early headline of the Tigers' transfer class was former Kansas forward Bryson Tiller, a four-star prospect and transfer. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward offers versatility offensively for the Tigers. He averaged. 7.9 points, 1.3 blocks and 6.1 rebounds per game for Kansas in the 2025-26 season.



Gates offered Tiller a scholarship to Cleveland State when Gates was the head coach there in 2021.



"Bryson is an extremely talented player with both size and skill," Gates said in a release announcing the official signing of Tiller "Having built a relationship with him since he was a freshman in high school, we have watched Bryson develop at a high level into an impactful basketball player on both sides of the court. On the offensive end, he can shoot, pass and put the ball on the floor, while defensively, he has high rebounding and block rates. Bryson can maximize his potential in our system and we look forward to having him join our program."

Missouri has added two other proven forwards, adding Jamier Jones from Providence and Jaylen Carey from Tennessee.

Plus, Missouri added its first guard of the portal cycle on Friday, landing a commitment from BYU transfer Kennard Davis.

Missouri football also had a succesful April, with six Tigers being selected in the NFL draft, and four others signing contracts as undrafted free agents. All six of the former Tigers selected were transfers to the program, reflecting the role Eli Drinkwitz's staff can play in developing NFL-level talent.

Hear the reporters of Missouri On SI give their analysis on the off-field and off-court wins for the Tigers in the episode above.

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