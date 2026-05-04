What Kennard Davis Means for Mizzou Basketball

Missouri basketball landed the commitment of former BYU guard and Missouri native Kennard Davis Jr. on Friday, bulking up its 2026 transfer portal class. The class is now ranked No. 11 by 247Sports, headlined by four-star big Bryson Tiller, four-star wing Jamier Jones, three-star big Jaylen Carey and now four-star guard Kennard Davis.

Should Missouri's ranking stay at No. 11, it would be the highest-ranked Missouri transfer class since 2022, head coach Dennis Gates' first offseason with the Tigers. Davis brings Missouri's roster count to 13, meaning the Tigers can add at most two more players to complete their team.

G Jason Crowe Jr.*

G Aaron Rowe

G Jamier Jones

G Annor Boateng

G Kennard Davis

F Aidan Chronister*

F Toni Bryant*

F Nicholas Randall

F Bryson Tiller

F Trent Pierce

F Luke Northweather

F Jaylen Carey

C Trent Burns



Bold indicates transfer, * indicates incoming freshman

Here's how Davis fits with Missouri, and what he means for the program.

Skills he brings

Davis is a quality rotational guard that's played in both high and low-usage roles. He began his career at Southern Illinois in 2023-24, where he averaged 4.3 points in 21.3 minutes per game while starting 10 of 32 games. He elevated his play for a breakout sophomore campaign, leaping up to be SIU's second-leading scorer at 16.3 points per game while tacking on 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Davis also shot 37.6% from 3-point range on 5.3 attempts per game that season, emerging as a legitimate threat from beyond the arc.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; BYU Cougars forward Kennard Davis Jr. (30) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

His breakout season led to finding a new home, transferring up to BYU and starting 32 games for the Cougars in 2025-26, playing a supporting role to projected top-3 2026 NBA Draft pick AJ Dybantsa while helping BYU reach the NCAA Tournament. Perhaps the increased role was too large for Davis, though — both his averages and efficiency dropped, as he averaged 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 39.5% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range.

When in the right role, Davis has proven to be a capable long-range shooter and hustle defender — traits much of Missouri's rotation lacked last season, as only one Tiger averaged more than 1 steal per game and shot 32% or better from the 3-point line. Quality 3-and-D role players are staples to modern rotations, and Davis brings just that, with a bit of prior experience as an on-ball guy, should he need to use it.

Feb 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward Kennard Davis Jr. (30) defends Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Perhaps what's most valuable, though, is his experience. Davis has the most prior seasons played out of any guard on Missouri's roster, besting Annor Boateng's two seasons, the first of which he played sparingly and the second of which was cut short to injury. Point guards Jason Crowe Jr. and Aaron Rowe have each played zero seconds of collegiate basketball, so while not a point guard, having Davis' presence in the backcourt could still be important.

Spot in rotation

Assuming Crowe and Jamier Jones start in the backcourt, Davis will have to carve out a role with the Tigers on the bench, but that's far from a negative. Missouri has received quality guard play off the bench in recent seasons, like Anthony Robinson II in 2025-26, Caleb Grill and Marques Warrick in 2024-25 and Sean East II in 2022-23. Kennard can follow the pipeline of productive bench guards at Missouri. He'll be a player the Tigers can rely on night in and night out, unlike other recent backcourt members who were more situational.

In-state ties are strong

Davis spent his high school days at Vashon High School in the St. Louis area, where he played his senior season alongside now-Missouri teammate Nicholas Randall. Davis now continues a trend that Gates has kept up in recent seasons, circling back on an in-state product in the transfer portal cycle.

Vashon's Nicholas Randall takes the ball to the basket during a game against McEachern during the 39th Annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions at Great Southern Bank Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. | Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Randall and rising redshirt freshman Aaron Rowe both landed at Missouri out of high school, but Davis fits the bill of Missouri natives that went elsewhere to begin their collegiate careers and then landed at Missouri. Luke Northweather, a Jefferson City, Missouri, native, originally committed to and played for Oklahoma for the first two seasons of his career, but landed at Missouri in the 2025 transfer portal cycle and is on the roster for the 2026-27 season. Jevon Porter, a Columbia, Missouri, native, spent the first three seasons of his career between Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount before spending his senior season at Missouri in 2025-26.

While Gates missed out on major in-state 2026 products like Quentin Coleman, Ethan Taylor and Tristan Reed, he's building toward a local-oriented 2027 class, headlined by four-star guard Scottie Atkinson. Gates also has offers out on other in-state products including but not limited to four-star forward Cameron Barnes, three-star guard Jimmy McKinney III and four-star guard Davion Thompson.

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