Dennis Gates Explains What Went Wrong for Mizzou in SEC Tournament Loss

There are various moments and stats that could be nitpicked while looking at Missouri's 78-72 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in the second round of the SEC Tournament. By no means was it a perfect game for either squad, but Missouri had to do everything in its power to get back in it and make it competetive.

One area that head coach Dennis Gates was zeroed in on after the game was the moment the Tigers gained the lead with 2:34 to play in the second half. Senior forward Mark Mitchell had made a turnaround jumper to go up 70-69. That didn't last long and neither Mitchell nor the Tigers as a whole were able to regain that magic.



"It went so fast," Gates said following the loss. "But I do know, once we got the lead, we can't put ourselves in a situation where the next possession, or whichever possession they earn, is a foul shot away from the rim, and that is where I think that was the last time we had the lead."

Turnovers were also an issue for the Tigers, especially in the first half. Missouri came out of the gate by logging four in the first few minutes, which led to points on the other end for Kentucky. The Tigers finished the game with 15 turnovers and Kentucky scored 17 points off of those.



"We gifted some points in the paint based off our turnovers. We gifted fast-break points," Gates said. "Obviously, you can't put yourself in a situation like that where they're unearned opportunities."

Foul trouble is also to be pointed to, especially with center Shawn Phillips Jr. He fouled out in the late stages of the game with an off-ball technical foul, which was the perfect ending to the fiery emotion and physicality he brought forth on Thursday afternoon.



It was clear that Phillips was beyond energized for this game, even if he had three fouls in the first 10 minutes of the opening 20 and was forced to sit for most of it. He was still a difference maker on the court, but more of him in his full form would've been preferred.



"He still played some major minutes for us, specifically 18, and when he was on the court, you guys saw the domination," Gates said. "You guys saw it. He was behind us emotionally. He was behind us mentally, and he challenged his team in a huddle, and they responded a certain way."

Phillips now has a reputation for being fiery and emotional. Dennis Gates loves that. It was a key reason that the Tigers managed to stick around in this game, according to Gates. Having him in the game in the later stages of the loss may have made an impact, but telling him not to be who he was in the middle of the game was never an option.



"I would have loved the fact that he never got that last one (foul)," Gates said. "But do you pull a guy back and say, 'don't play with the passion that you're playing with, because everyone else plays the game at a lower passion than you do.' or do you let that kid just try to will his team to victory. I am absolutely proud of Shawn Phillips, his impact, his leadership."

Despite the fast pace, the turnovers and the foul trouble, Gates walked out of Bridgestone Arena proud of his team. The comeback his team made late in the game and the poise they had to do so was impressive, despite holding the lead for only a smidge of time.

"We didn't win the game, but you can't fault our guys, they did a great job fighting back to be able to be in this environment and be down, but also show the poise that they've shown to catch the lead again," Gates said. "I wish we would have had the lead for more duration of the game than just 45 seconds."

What's next for the Tigers is currently unclear, though a bid to the NCAA Tournament does seem likely. Their fate now lies in the hands of other bubble teams across the country, along with the selection committee that vaults teams into March Madness.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook , YouTube, Blue Sky and Instagram for the latest news.