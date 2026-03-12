What Seed Will Mizzou be in March Madness? Bubble Watch, Live Updates
Following Missouri's 78-72 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in the second round of the SEC Tournament, the seed the Tigers land in the NCAA Tournament is the next thing they await. Before the loss, bracketologists had the Tigers in the field. It's unclear whether that's still the case.
With other bubble teams dropping games as of late in their conference tournaments, such as Stanford, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati and California, the case for Missouri advancing into the postseason safely seems more likely. As of 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had Missouri as one of the teams that are the last four in.
A Missouri win would've made life far easier for Dennis Gates and his squad. Now, the Tigers will have to play a long and anxiety-inducing waiting game.
Follow along below for updates from bubble teams across the country, along with any bracketology updates.
Bracketology updates
11:00 a.m., Thursday - Missouri listed as "Last 4 In" by Lunardi
Entering a busy Thursday slate of important bubble games, the Tigers were semi-safely in the tournament field according to Lunardi.
Bubble watch
1:54 p.m., Thursday - Missouri falls to Kentucky
Missouri's loss will send ripples across the rest of the bubble. Though it seems like the Tigers will still be in the tournament, their future is no longer in their hands.
1:21 p.m., Thursday - NC State falls to Virginia in ACC Tournament
Lunardi had the Wolfpack in the last four byes category before their loss to Virginia in the quarterfinal of the ACC Tournament. This shouldn't affect them too much, especially with the quality of opponent they lost to.
Joe Lunardi's Last 4 Byes
NC State
UCF
Santa Clara
Texas
Joe Lunardi's Last 4 In
Missouri
VCU
SMU
Auburn
Joe Lunardi's First 4 Out
Indiana
New Mexico
Stanford
San Diego State
Joe Lunardi's Next 4 Out
Cincinnati
Virginia Tech
Oklahoma
California
