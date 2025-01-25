Dennis Gates Ranked in Top 5 of Men's Basketball Coaches for 2025
Although it is a big chuck of time to disregard, if it weren't for a winless conference slate last year, Dennis Gates' would currently have a 40-14 overall record and a 15-9 conference record in his time with the Missouri Tigers.
But, the winless record through last year's Southeastern Conference play has turned into an impressive turnaround for the program, taking a 4-2 start to conference play this season.
The attention for Gates is beginning to pick up again, with his team earning statement wins over Kansas and Florida in the past 50 days.
The third-year head coach was ranked No. 5 in Coach of the Year rankings by ESPN.
"Over a 96-day stretch in 2023-24, Gates' squad won a single game and ended the year on a 19-game losing streak that drew major concerns about his future," Myron Medcalf writes. "During that turbulent run, however, Gates preached about his program's potential. ... Last season's difficulties for Missouri look like an anomaly now with Gates a serious contender for SEC and national coach of the year awards."
ESPN's Coach of the Year Rankings Top 10
1. Bruce Pearl, Auburn
2. Jon Scheyer, Duke
3. Darian DeVries, West Virginia
4. Todd Golden, Florida
5. Dennis Gates, Missouri
6. Tom Izzo, Michigan State
7. Pat Kelsey, Louisville
8. Brad Underwood, Illinois
9. T.J. Otzelberger
10. Mark Pope, Kentucky
