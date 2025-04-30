'I Know Where I Want to Be': Dennis Gates Shares Recruitment Story on Mark Mitchell
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Shortly after Mark Mitchell entered the transfer portal in April of 2024, Missouri basketball head coach Dennis Gates called the former Duke forward to let him know he would be making the trip to visit and recruit him.
Mitchell denied Gates' request.
"'Don’t waste gas money, don’t waste the plane, you don’t have to come see me,'" Gates recalled Mitchell saying.
The former All-american was sure of his decision, and had already made up his mind.
"'I know where I want to be,'" Mitchell said according to Gates. "'I want to be at Missouri.'”
For the next 10 days, Gates operated in the shadows to bring Mitchell to the Southeastern Conference successfully.
"Now I had to keep this a secret from everybody, even my own staff," Gates recalled the story at press conference in the St. Louis area for Missouri's 'Zou to You' event.
Mitchell committed to the Missouri Tigers on April 19, 2024, and his actions since have reflected the previous interaction between Gates and himself. Not only has he starred in the stat sheet – leading the Tigers in points, rebounds and blocks per game – he's helped to create an infectious style of play that led to Missouri's bounce-back season.
"You see the unselfish spirit, unselfish play, the ego-less basketball that he plays," Gates said. "You guys see the impact."
Despite five of the top nine Tigers who played the most minutes graduating, Mitchell decided to stick around for Missouri's 2025-2026 season. Mitchell's impact on the program has strengthened Gates' faith in the rising senior so strongly, that he's made Mitchell the centerpiece of the team.
"We had great pieces around him," Gates said. "That’s why we’ve been very specific in the guys that we’ve recruited."
Incoming transfers Sebastian Mack, Luke Northweather and Shawn Phillips Jr. all compliment Mitchell's slashing skillset perfectly. Mack's ball-handling, Northweather's ability to space the floor and Phillips' rim-running provide versatility to an offense centered around Mitchell, a very likely scenario for the upcoming season.
Given his increase to an even larger role, Gates' continues to push Mitchell to the forefront of the action.
"I want him to a be a little bit more selfish in both areas, both rebounding and scoring."
Even if it means being more selfish on the court, Mitchell will be putting the teams' needs ahead of his own.
