Former Duke Star Mark Mitchell Looks to Spark Missouri Basketball Rebuild
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kansas City native Mark Mitchell is making a homecoming to Missouri, transferring from Duke after two seasons with the Blue Devils.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward is looking to bring his experience from one of college basketball’s storied programs to a Tigers team eager for a fresh start.
At Duke, Mitchell was a consistent presence, starting 67 of 68 games over his career.
Last season, he averaged 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, shooting 54% from the field. While he was effective in the paint, his struggles from beyond the arc—where he shot just 27.5%—have become a focal point for him in the offseason.
“I think obviously as a basketball player, you work on your game year-round,” Mitchell said at SEC Tipoff on Tuesday. “So I think just focusing on all the little things, just getting back to the fundamentals and just seeing what I can do better, just like you do every offseason. Obviously, that’s one of the things I struggled with at times last year, and it’s something I hope to improve this year.”
Mitchell brings more than just numbers to Missouri. His time at Duke has equipped him with invaluable lessons that he’s eager to share with his new teammates.
“I think a lot of things, you know, when you're in that environment, you see a lot of different things. You experience a lot of different things,” Mitchell said. “I think just being able to take some of the highs I've had and the lows I've had also in the same right, and just bring those to the guys now. Just tell them not to get too high, not to get too low. Just stay even keel.”
Now under the leadership of head coach Dennis Gates, Mitchell believes he has the perfect environment to grow, not just as a player but as a person.
“I think in a lot of ways, just growing and showing who I am as a player, but also just growing as myself as a person. That’s something we’ve been focusing on this offseason, just me growing in all aspects, not just basketball,” Mitchell explained. “I think that’s something that will just improve my game even more. Just take everything else into account, and it all comes back out on the court.”
As Missouri gears up for a new season, the Tigers are counting on Mitchell’s leadership and experience to help turn things around.
For Mitchell, the opportunity to play in front of his hometown crowd while continuing to develop his game makes this homecoming even sweeter.