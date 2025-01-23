Everything Dennis Gates Said After Losing to Texas
A four game win streak for the Missouri Tigers was snapped Tuesday, falling on the road to the Texas Longhorns.
Missouri shot 31.3 percent from the field, 18.2 percent on three-point shots and 70.4 percent from the free-throw line. The Tigers were out-rebounded 31 to 39.
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates held a press conference after the loss, here's a full transcript of what he had to say.
Opening Statement:
“Another great SEC basketball game. I thought coach [Rodney] Terry did a great job. His players did a great job. Every category top to bottom was pretty much similar. And the only difference was the second-chance points where it was [Texas] 20 to [Missouri] 4.
I thought Texas did a good job of executing their game plan. They made some timely shots. And ultimately, [in the] second half I thought we cut the lead. We came out and it was almost a 10-point difference in that second half. But those free throws and those undisciplined plays that got them in a bonus, that's what hurt us.”
On what the difference was in the final five minutes of the game:
"I mean, at the end of the day, I think they made free throws. We didn't. I thought the second-chance points in that time frame also impacted the game. And I just thought we didn't come away with those baskets around the rim that we usually have come away with."
On Texas forward Arthur Kaluma:
"Well, first of all, Arthur Kaluma ended up with 12 rebounds, 14 points. He was a difference for Texas and I thought he did a tremendous job. Whatever the situation calls for, coming away with 50/50 balls, making extra possessions for his team, being able to finish around the basket, different things like that. I thought he did a good job and obviously Kaluma ended up 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. So you look at that."
On what led to Missouri's poor shooting performance:
"I think, defensively, they did a great job, top to bottom. And I think both teams did a great job. We did a great job. When you guys looked at, I thought it was a football score in the first half, especially in the first 15 minutes. So it just was one of those moments.
Both teams came out, and I can only speak for our team and kinda guess what they were, they fought like a team in the SEC needed to fight to protect home court. We fought on the road like an SEC team should by not giving up. And ultimately, the tale of the game came, in that situation where you look at the second-chance points."
On the difference makers in the SEC:
"Well, you don't know what play impacts the end of the game, and it's multiple plays that can do that. The one thing that I would say is telling, [Jordan] Pope, the second chance three-point shots that he made. They both came from second chance, and they were timely, deep three pointers. It wasn't a play call. It wasn't anything.
The loose balls, you saw both teams on the floor, for loose balls. The situation that I think both teams would probably want back is the inability to foul and put both opponents, we shot 27 free throws. They shot 30. From a head coach's perspective, they shot too many. And then I'm sure in their locker room, they're saying we shot too many. So those are the plays that add up. We were 19 for 27 from the free-throw line. We gotta get on the road above 80 percent."
On what led to Missouri losing the rebound battle:
"I think the foul trouble impacted our aggression. I thought in terms of the ball, our good defense impacted it, but we were out of position sometimes in terms of being able to block out.
I thought the zone hurt them early, but we weren't able to secure rebounds. But we did get a lot of stops. I just think ultimately, in this league, you're not gonna win every rebounding battle. You gotta figure out which other battles that you can win. And I thought we had a positive assist to turnover ratio early, but that was impacted. We ended up with 6 assists and 10 turnovers, and you gotta find those categories to get extra possessions.
There were several jump balls that took place. And it's one of those things where you look at the competitiveness of the league, I wish they would do it NBA style and just throw it up and figure out which team can get it versus just the arrow because both teams were fighting for loose balls and we were both first first to the floor. "
On T.O. Barrett recording a career high in minutes:
"Well, notice, that young man is always ready. The one thing in that first half when we had no assists, he was the one to be able to get through the teeth of their defense and penetrate and touch the paint because he's so physical and gifted. He had two assists early, and ultimately, he was the one that kinda gave us a quick spark. And I thought he did a good job.
The one play that he wants back is that one turnover where they ended up raking down on the ball while he drove to the paint and he wish he could get that back. I wish he could get it back, but they made a great defensive play. Again, congratulations to Texas. It was a great game. This is SEC basketball, the best in the country.
So, this is what it looks like night in, night out. It's gonna be possession by possession and it's the best basketball that you can watch."
