Everything Dennis Gates Said After Loss at No. 23 Alabama

Missouri suffered its widest loss of SEC play Tuesday night, taking a 90-64 loss ot No. 23 Alabama.



Here's a full look at what Dennis Gates had to say after the loss.

Opening statement:

"Credit Alabama, scorching hot shooting performance going 15-for-39 from the 3. (Latrell) Wrightsell definitely made a difference, he was 7-for-10 in that direction. We're not able to win a game when you go 8-for-23 from the free-throw line and obviously 4-for-21 (from 3). I thought we did execute some things. One, the rebounding battle, but the battle was definitely in the percentages. When it comes down to the transition, but also have more (free-throw) shots that they make.

On how the duo of Charles Bediako and Aiden Sherrell presented challenges when on the court at the same time:

"I think they did a good job of enforcement in the paint. I thought they did a tremendous job being able to rebound the basketball. I thought, when you look at their pressure, it allows them to stay attached to the shooters a little bit more aggressively and make everybody funnel and play downhill. But again, it doesn't happen without that offensive execution that they had. And I thought those guys set some great ball screens. They didn't hurt us on the rebounding, meaning their second-chance, between the two of them they had one offensive rebound. But what I do know is, when it comes down to those screeners, they were good screeners, solid screens and able to allow those guards to get loose."

What Alabama was doing to make it challenging for Missouri's offense:

Missouri guard Anthony Robinson II (0) collides with Alabama center Noah Williamson (15) during a game at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

"Well, I thought ultimately, when you look at the game, you can't, on the road, go 8-for-23 from the free-throw line. Mark Mitchell, he's not a 1-for-8 guy. But ultimately, that's where it was in those percentages. You got to be able to execute, especially early from that free-throw line. And I think at that point, we would have had more than a three- minute lead if we had them. In addition to that, you see the ball go in the hole. You see it go in a little bit easier, and maybe that opens it up for a jump shot here or there. We did have some great effort points in the paint, we did do a great job offensive rebounding, but when you do just simple math, 3+, 3+. 3+, versus 2+, 2+, 2+, and not even get your and-ones or have consistency from behind those arcs or the line, that's where the margins are won and they did a good job continuously putting pressure behind the line with 39 attempts and Wrightsell was great in addition to (Labron) Philon in addition to (Aden) Holloway."

On T.O. Barrett earning a second straight start:

"Well, it's just a continuation from the from his last game. That's what, that's what took place."

On what went wrong for Missouri in allowing a 16-4 run to Alabama in the final minutes of the first half:

"When you look at the run, we can't turn the ball over how we did. I think we had a couple turnovers in that segment that they capitalized on. They ended up scoring 15 points off our turnovers, and we only scored four based off their minimal turnovers, they only had seven. Offensive rebounding, we had 15, so that margin we didn't win, we got 15 offensive rebounds, but how do you convert it? We ended up getting 19 second-chance points, so you look at 15 offensive rebounds, it should have been between or close to 30. So that's a 10-point margin that we didn't win that they were able to exploit, especially converting those turnovers into points."

Read more Missouri Tigers news: