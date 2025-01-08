Everything Dennis Gates Said After Mizzou's Win Over LSU
In what otherwise would've been a casual win for the betting favorites, the Missouri Tigers' win over the LSU Tigers was a celebration to mark the end of a 669-day drought without a conference win for Missouri.
It's the first win in the Southeastern Conference in year three for head coach Dennis Gates. Here's a transcript of what the head coach said to the media following the win.
Opening Statement:
"I want to first thank our fans for coming out. I know the weather is not on the side of comfort, but again, we're Missourians. We're tough, and I'm thankful that they were able to get to the game, and we definitely had a great crowd. It did make a difference in our game. Being able to start the way that we did. The energy in the building ignited our defensive side, and we were able to get a unbelievable lead moving forward with those runs, I thought Tamar Bates, when it comes down to his rebounding, he made a point and an emphasis. In addition to my decision to have Josh [Gray] come off the bench, ignited Josh. He had more rebounds than he had in the last four games. So thankful for our guys, thankful for this win, and obviously our fans coming to support."
On the decision to pull starters in the final minutes against Auburn:
"It's going to be a long season, and you got to be able to prepare, make decisions, and ultimately put your team in the best situation they can be in big picture, and that's what all ways analytically do. I'll do it from a thinking perspective. I'll do it from big picture. But those guys earned it. I didn't think our starters played well, and ultimately our young guys, they were able to get in there and make a difference in the game, and got the lead down to 14 or 12 on the road, and that environment in their library of reps, meaning their experience is going to pay dividends to their future. So you got to be able to put them in situations. Wish I could have found some opportunities in this game for all of them. But again, those situations didn't come up, and I thought LSU did a good job of making the runs that they made."
On the starters's response to the Auburn loss:
"It's in it's in a stats. Josh Gray, 10 rebounds, Tamar Bates 20 [points] and eight [rebounds], even Ant[hony] Robinson [II], who didn't play well on the road, he got out to a great start. Tony Perkins did a tremendous job. I wish Mark Mitchell would have finished with more rebounds, but I thought from a collective standpoint, he did a good job.
Our team, we can play in different situations. We took 17 threes in the first half and was able to knock down some shots that helped us. We were able to get to the free-throw line. Being able to shoot 12 for 25 from three is a great stat to have, but defensively, that's where what I'm proud of. Our guys defended. They communicated. Their energy was available tonight, and I thought on the road, it was a little disconnected from an energy standpoint, and we wasn't able to get in rhythym.
On the program ending a 669-day drought without a SEC win:
"I've not one time brought up last year to this team at all. And I've learned as a head coach what I needed to learn. We had a great June. So if you're counting those days from June 1, when these guys moved on campus and started building the program, the character, the identity, that's where this team starts at, and ultimately, they did a good job. We didn't put that stress on them. They wasn't responsible even Ant[hony Robinson II] and Tamar [Bates], they're not the same players they were last year. So they're the new version of them. They're not responsible for that either. And right now, I just want them to focus, continue to move forward. Our goal is to play in San Antonio, Texas, and that's where guys are looking forward, not backwards. And ultimately, the experiences that they learn is is paying dividends, and they're where we are now. And that's what's what it's about."
On the team's flight back from Auburn having to be stopped in St. Louis, and having to stay in St. Louis until Monday:
"Not one time did our guys complain. I thought that level, that adversity of possible plane diversion and then having to be stuck in St.Louis allowed us team building opportunities and a bonding and a gelling also took place during those moments. So our guys had the fortitude to come in yesterday and practice after a bus trip that we didn't know we were going to leave until the last second when the roads kind of opened up, and it was still a little bit, inclement weather. So what I credit that too, is the level of focus. They could have either allowed that to be a distraction and complain, or just strap strap on your boots and get to work. And they kept their foot on the shovel. They kept digging. And I thought the opportunity presented itself, and the guys were prepared to play, because they were prepared to practice yesterday."
On what the team spent their time doing in St. Louis:
"We debriefed from Auburn game. Had some great conversations, team building, and some opportunities where these guys were able to just understand be thankful for what you need to be thankful for. There's no need to rush back if ultimately the weather says otherwise. So we took advantage of the opportunity our administration, they did a good job of making sure that we were able to get to where we needed to go. That Auburn trip was a family and one of our group excellent society. So we were in the hotel, not only with our staff's families, but also some of our donors. And we were just able to bond. We were able to have great meals, great conversations. And I thank the Renaissance for hosting us. The airport Renaissance, their their hospitality, made it simple, made it made it comfortable, and our guys never complained. That's a sign of a team that could have easily complained, but they didn't one time, and they were just looking, looking at ways to get better."
On Marques Warrick's Recent Performances:
"Marques Warrick had a tremendous last two games. Auburn game was great, and he just flowed seamlessly into this game. There were some things that he made it difficult for LSU when they were trying to get stops, he was able to penetrate, get some shots in. His offensive ability is tremendous, and it's a great, great quality to have. He didn't get sped up. He was able to get to double figures. And I just thought he impacted the game upon substitution. Whenever I subbed him in and he was ready, he stayed aggressive."
On the goals he sets for Josh Gray:
"All-Defensive team. He needs to be SEC All-Defensive team. I don't care about a basket he scores. If he can hedge a ball screen, wall up at the rim, challenge, the challenge. Challenge, any shot without fouling, be able to physically impose himself, being able to rebound, how he rebounded with two hands, the young man can impact the game without even having a basket being made. Tonight, he had 10 rebounds.10 rebounds and zero points. I'll take that any day of the week. If he can do that every night, there will be a lot of coaches voting for him, because he'll impact our team's ability to win.
On Trent Pierce being in the starting lineup, his growth:
"Trent has a high basketball IQ, he's always in the right place. What we see is his confidence soaring, and guys trusting the work that they see him do. The consistency he's had off the court has been a part of that, he's in that training room. He's in a weight room. He's never late for anything. He's always on time. The young man is growing and he's no longer a freshman. The best part about being a sophomore is that those freshmen mistakes, you can look back and almost laugh and smile at yourself as both these guys to my right and left. When they look at their freshman year, they probably say, 'what was this dude thinking?' And they're talking about themselves, right? I think the growth comes each and every opportunity, whether it's practice and or games. Adversity is adversity, and he's just he's coming into his own, learning more about himself, that that he did not know previously."
On difference for Missouri against LSU compared to at Auburn:
"I just thought our guys were a little bit, from the standpoint of excited to play at Auburn, and I thought that excitement led us to a paralysis, and we didn't play with our instincts. None of them. Other than Marques, Warrick and Marcus Allen. We did not play a good basketball game. Whether it was the impact of the moment or the crowd, whatever it was, I just thought our guys were overly excited and never got into a rhythm offensively or defensively. And tonight we were able to do that because the level of concentration getting that first SEC game out the way was great.
But I'll say this Auburn is a good basketball team, and I still look at the small victories that we had in that game. And when you look at the point difference, you look at the turnover rate. We had them at a 22% turnover rate analytically. No team has done that to them. And what I concentrated on the last two days with our guys is look at the positive at what we did despite the outcome, but look at these small victories within the game, and they were able to concentrate on that. And from a confidence standpoint, that's what I saw. I saw more confidence, and I didn't beat them down regarding the Auburn outcome. I had to stop them from beating themselves down, because ultimately, they wanted to perform better. So I thank my guys for always allowing me to coach them. I thank Josh [Gray] for allowing me to change the lineup, not pouting, right, those things impact the team. And these guys allowed me and they trust me and they allow me to make changes like that."