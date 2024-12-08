Everything Kansas' Bill Self Said After Loss to Mizzou
For the first time in program history, the Kansas Jayhawks have lost two-straight games while ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation.
After losing to Creighton Wednesday, the Jayhawks fell 76-67 to the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena Sunday.
Here's a full transcript of everything Kansas head coach Bll Self had to say after making his way through a stormed court.
On what contributed to the slow start:
" I don't think we had them ready to play. Their pressure, their length, obviously, was the key element in gam for the first 25 minutes, and we didn't do a good job of understanding that or playing to that.
We had one good possession the first half and happened in the first 10 seconds of the game. So there wasn't too many positives to take from it. It's amazing that we were still in the game as poorly as we played. But, we did hang in there in the second half cut it to two, and then, of course, Mark [Mitchell] and [Josh] Gray made two big shots that kind of sustained that tigh. But yeah, they were much better than us, and much more athletic and certainly played with the purpose I thought, they were really a really good team."
On what he mainly attributes the loss to:
"I think it was probably a combination of them being good and us not being good. I don't know that I could give them 100% credit, but that's what happens in sports. When the other team is doing things to hurt you, and you don't attack it well, they guard you the same way. And a lot of times you just roll it straight because of just not being as as prepared or ready. So I think it was a combination of both. I would err on the side of giving them more credit, because if I say we just sucked, that would take credit to them. But we did suck, but it was in large part them. "
On Missouri's Tamar Bates:
He played great. Tamar was the best player in the game. We couldn't guard him. He went around us, and he played to his size, and we started small, and they made us look slow that first half, for sure. And I thought that he was the best player. He scored at all three levels, and he did a really nice job"
On Missouri head coach Dennis Gates calling a timeout to allow Kansas to prepare for a court storming:
We've been court stormed on a lot. Usually, I'm the one that calls the time out and just tells the guy to stay on the sidelines, but that was a class act by Dennis. I mean, let's just call it what it is, that was a class move and because somebody could have got hurt, because that was a real court storm. Mizzou played great today, but that court storm may have been even better than Mizzou played. That was a big time court storm, and I was glad he did that, because that gave us a chance to get to the side. That was a class move.
On Kansas' search for an identity:
"Well, later the Duke game, I thought we were closer to establishing an identity. Then, we played really well the next game against Furman and really looked good, He played really well the next game was firm. Who's got a good team? And really look good. But this last week, we haven't been any good at all the last five days. So I don't know, I don't know that we're close to finding it. Because who are we? Are we a skilled team? Are we an athletic team? Are we an execution team? What do we really hang our hat on? Are we a toughness team? I'll be honest with you, I think right now, we're kind of in a situation. But it'd be hard for me to say from game to game what we are now. That doesn't mean we can't do any of those things in particular. But you would think college football team allows 10 first downs game to game, or doesn't allow a 100-yard rusher all season long. You think going into the next game, they can bank on that being the case, and I don't know that we can do that."
On the importance of finding an identity:
"Well, if we don't find it, then we won't be a fun year. We'll find it, but, teams become teams at certain times throughout the year, like this may have been a big step for Mizzou in becoming a team. I don't know that for a fact, because I'm not in the practices, but I know with us, we're going to go through ebbs and flows the whole time until we actually become a team. And at this point in time, we have not yet, because in order to be a team, you have to have an identity."
On the process of solidifying its starting lineup:
"AJ [Storr] has had some really poor days since Creighton. This early in the season, you want to win the battle, but not and I still think there's certain things that need to be done in order to have a chance to win big. But the bottom line is, I know who should be our starters, but it hasn't translated from practice to games or anything else like that yet. So we'll just have to hang in there and see if we can develop that, because at this time, I don't feel great about that. The thing about it is, and we could talk all night, but the thing about it is, [Daj]uan [Harris] and KJ [Adams] are not explosive offensive players. They're great players that win with intangibles. We all know that this follows. So when they're really good, we're pretty good, [Against] Duke, we're pretty good. But when they're not at playing at that level, somebody else has to be able to pick up the slack, and we just haven't figured that out yet. So hopefully we can get there.
On what AJ Storr has made:
"Well, I don't want to pick on one person, but I don't think there's anybody that's close to getting to where what I would envision as being a team. With KJ, KJ is going to play, if he plays with Hunt[er Dickinson], how's KJ man going to guard Hunt, and how we going to stretch the defense, and how we going to do this and that. Well, there's certainly things that have to work out and fit in order to allow KJ to still be effective with Hunter and him both in the game at same time. So those are some things we're still trying to work through and figure out. I don't think we're really that close right now."
On Kansas' 3-10 record on the road over the last two seasons:
Last year, I'm not sure we were better than the people we played on the road. This year, I don't think we were better than the two teams we just played on the road. I think on those particular days, those two teams were better than us. I'd say that that our margin for error is not near as much as what it has been with some other teams, without question. I mean, you guys can think about it, people that cover their respective teams, Missouri football just had the greatest recruiting class in the world. Kansas football just had the greatest recruiting class in the world. I mean, that's how that's how the coverage is for your respective teams. Same with basketball, same with Mizzou basketball. Bottom line is, guys we get, other guys are getting those same guys. Everybody's getting guys, with the portal. So I don't think that we've separated ourselves from a talent standpoint at all. I think we got good enough players to win at a high level, but we have to be a unit. And while we haven't won as much the last two years, maybe it's because we don't have the margin of error that we used to.
On if the rally in the second half is something the team can build off:
"Sure. I don't know that we're going to draw from this game tape and say this is how you want to play. That's not what we're going to do. But did we quit? No, did we keep fighting? Yeah. Were we prideful? Absolutely. Did a couple of shots finally go down? Absolutely. But it just goes to show you, you play away from home, you can't afford to dig yourself into a hole like that, because the comeback almost has to be flawless. and then it's not flawless. Two possessions, you go from getting it back to two and now it's seven, it's like so that's why we got to be so much better."