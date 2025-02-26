Everything to Know: No. 14 Mizzou vs. South Carolina
Returning to Mizzou Arena after a 92-85 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday night, the No. 14-ranked Missouri Tigers are looking to get back on track against the struggling South Carolina Gamecocks.
South Carolina finally won its first game of Southeastern Conference play over the weekend, defeating the Texas Longhorns 84-69. Collin Murray-Boyles and Jamarii Thomas have been standouts, but otherwise, things have been tough for the Gamecocks.
While Missouri is shooting the second-best from behind the arc in the SEC with a 36.9% clip, South Carolina is at No. 12 with 32.4%. In most other stat areas, the Tigers have the advantage. However, doesn't mean they're overlooking the possibility of another upset.
"Every team in this conference is a good team," coach Dennis Gates said. "They do a great job, great coaching, great players. They're going to come in here expecting to win. We got to do our job and continue to protect home court."
While Josh Gray is getting to go up against his former team for the first time this season, he isn't the only player in this game experiencing that. Former Tiger, Jordan Butler, will return to Mizzou Arena for the first time after entering the transfer portal last year.
A loss wouldn't halt Missouri's goals in March, but it certainly would effect its seeding in both the SEC and NCAA tournaments. Losing to two unranked teams in a row wouldn't be ideal for the program, especially with the regular season being close to finished.
Below is full information for the game, including starting lineups, injuries and streaming details.
Availability Report
Missouri
C, Trent Burns - Game Time Decision
Burns has missed the entirety of the season, but has the possibility of playing for the first time tonight. The freshman has been seen rampantly more involved in warm-ups in recent weeks.
South Carolina
G, Myles Stute — Out
Stute has missed action since Jan. 1, after being diagnosed with left lower leg deep vein thrombosis. He will remain out indefinitely.
How to Watch: No. 15 Missouri vs. South Carolina
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (21-6, 9-5 SEC) vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-16, 1-13 SEC)
When: Tuesday, Feb 25 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM: 192 (home) or 389 (away)
Series History: Tied at 9-9
Last Time Out, Missouri: Despite leading 48-41 at the end of the first half, Missouri fell 85-92 at Arkansas. Missouri gave up 18 turnovers which led to 30 Arkansas points. Additionally, Arkansas took 37 attempts from the free-throw line, while Missouri managed an uncharestically low 17.
Last Time Out, South Carolina:The Gamecocks earned their first conference victory of the season, taking down Texas in a 84-69 win. Collin Murray-Boyles led the Gamecocks with 22 points. South Carolina had built a 40-22 lead by the end of the first half.