2026 Offensive Tackle Jackson Cantwell Locks in Missouri Visit
The Tigers, after lining up several visits with talented prospects last week, continued their hot streak on Tuesday by adding yet another name to the growing list of spring and summer visitors.
According to Mike Roach of 247Sports, 2026 offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is set to make several visits across the upcoming summer, one of which will be Columbia, Missouri on May 31st.
He will sandwich his time with the Tigers between visits at Miami (May 9th) and Georgia (June 6th). It will be his second time in Columbia since the beginning of the new year as he was also in town for Missouri's junior day in late January.
Cantwell is rated by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class. He stands at 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. and is a near perfect offensive line prospect.
The behemoth tackle not only possesses all of the intangibles that make a great prospect, but he also plays with an extremely high motor. He knows how to utilize his size and strength effectively in not only the run game, but as a pass blocker as well.
The Nixa, Missouri native named his final six schools in early February, consisting of the Tigers as well as Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon. As of now, Missouri holds just a single commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, but landing a player of Cantwell's caliber would be a massive boost.
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2026 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.