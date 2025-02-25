Why NFL General Manager Brian Gutekunst is Confident Drafting from Mizzou
INDIANAPOLIS — With back to back seasons with wins in the double digits, the Missouri Tigers' brand continues to grow at a national level.
In 2024, six players from the school were selected, including three in the top-100 selections, including linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper. The Green Bay Packers selected Hopper with the No. 91 overall pick in the third round of last year's draft.
Before selecting Hopper, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst attended Missouri's pro day in 2024, taking time to view Missouri's draft prospects and talk to one of his connections; Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Gutekunst has built a relationship with Drinkwitz and the coaching staff, giving the eighth-year general manager the trust to invest in the program's talent.
“Coach Drink[witz], they do a great job out there.," Gutekunst said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Obviously, it’s an SEC program, they’re playing against the best week in and week out."
Hopper was the first Missouri player coached by Drinkwitz that Gutekunst has selected, but his signing history reveals multiple connections to the Missouri staff.
In the 2021 draft, Gutekunst selected Applachian State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, who Drinkwitz coached in 2019. In 2023, the Packers signed fullback Henry Pearson, who also played at Applachian State under Drinkwitz, as an undrafted free agent.
The Packers also signed former Missouri defensive lineman Akial Byers, who Drinkwitz coached in 2020-2021, as undrafted free agent in 2022. Green Bay also brought in former Missouri wide receiver Keke Chism (2020-2021) for a rookie tryout in 2022.
"I think they do a really good job there of maximizing their player’s abilities and really showing us what we need to see," Gutekunst said of Missouri's staff.
Gutekunst and the rest of the NFL will have the chance to get another look at Missouri's NFL draft prospects this week at the Combine.
Four Missouri players — quarterback Brady Cook, wide receivers Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III and offensive tackle Armand Membou — are set to interview with teams and participate in skill drills during the week.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Kellen Moore Comments on Possibility of Adding Mizzou OC Kirby Moore to Staff
Super Bowl LIX Creates a New Record for Mizzou Football Alumni