Everything to Know: No. 4 Alabama at No. 15 Mizzou
The No. 15-ranked Missouri Tigers look for their third victory over a top-5 team on the season, hosting No. 4 Alabama Wednesday night.
The Crimson Tide features the highest-scoring offense in the country, averaging 90.3 points per game. Their 29.6 3-point attempts per game is also the highest in the Southeastern Conference.
But Alabama can still score inside the 3-point arc, with 6-foot-11 forward Grant Nelson averaging 12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season.
"We still have to defend the ball handlers, because they're great at driving to the paint, drawing defenses and kicking out," Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said in a press conference Tuesday/. "That's one of those things we have to do."
The Alabama offense is led by Mark Sears. His 17.8 points per game is the third best mark in the SEC, only behind Johni Broome and Tre Johnson.
“Mark Sears is a great player," Gates said. "His veteran leadership, his ability to make plays and he's a great player,” Gates said of Sears.
Securing a win would be significant for Missouri's seeding in the NCAA and SEC Tournament. Its the last time this season the Tigers will take on a team currently ranked inside the top 15. It's also the first of Missouri's last three home games on the season.
"The big picture is taking the most important game as your next game," Gates said. "Our importance is making sure we take care of home court. Putting ourselves in that position over a 40-minute span is important."
Below is full information for the game, including starting lineups, injuries and streaming details.
Starting Lineups
Missouri
Anthony Robinson II
Tamar Bates
Tony Perkins
Trent Pierce
Mark Mitchell
Alabama
Labaron Phillon
Mark Sears
Chris Youngblood
Grant Nelson
Clifford Omoruyi
Availability Report
Missouri
C, Trent Burns - OUT
Burns, a freshman, has missed every game of this season with injury.
Alabama
G, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. - Out
G, Houston Mallete - Out
F, Derion Reed - Out
C, Clifford Omoruyi - Active
Omoruyi, Alabama's starting center, was added to the availability report Tuesday night, but will be good to go in the matchup. He's averaging 7.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Reed was listed as doubtful Tuesday night and will be out as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. He only played four minutes in Alabama's game against Auburn. He's averaged 7.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game so far this season.
How to Watch: No. 21 Missouri at No. 2 Alabama
Who: No. 21 Missouri Tigers (16-6, 8-4 SEC) at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (21-4, 10-2 SEC)
When: Wednesday, Feb 19 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirius XM: 190 or 191