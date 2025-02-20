Fire Starts at Mizzou Arena After Win Over Alabama, Quickly Extinguished
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Following the conclusion of No. 15 Missouri's 110-98 win over No. 4 Alabama, approximately 30 minutes after the end of the game, fire alarms sounded throughout Mizzou Arena after a fire started.
Per a team spokesperson, the fire was started in a suite and was quickly extinguished by the supression system and staff.
The alarms started during a postgame press conference in which Alabama head coach Nate Oats was speaking. Overhead sprinklers were activated, as well as the alarms, forcing all coaching staff and media members to evacuate the facility. Oats was asked by arena police to leave in the middle of talking to the media.
While media members evacuated the arena, there was clear smoke settling on the floor of the court on the arena's east end and in the concourse.
The Columbia Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly after it was extinguished, as did the University Police Department. No injuries were reported from the incident.
This comes after the Tigers won 110-98 over the Crimson Tide, one where Mizzou Arena was sold out and Missouri did everything it could to electrify its fans. Leading the way for the Tigers was forward Mark Mitchell, finishing the night with 31 rebounds and three rebounds.
Missouri improved to 20-6 overall and 9-4 in conference play after the win, while Alabama dropped to 21-5 and 10-3. The Tigers are now tied for fourth place in the SEC with Texas A&M, with the Aggies ahead based on a head-to-head win. Both teams are one game behind Florida and Alabama.