Former FAU Head Coach Joins Kellie Harper's Staff, Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Tigers on 🔥🔥🔥 this week



Mizzou finishes fifth with a season-best score of -21, while Trent Mierl places seventh overall after a final-round 65!



📰 https://t.co/L6Ay8xawe9

🔢 https://t.co/uT8SGT9Z68#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/LRFxFryVdZ