Former FAU Head Coach Joins Kellie Harper's Staff, Wednesday, March 26, 2025
The excitement around Missouri Tigers women's basketball is continuing after the hire of Kellie Harper, with Florida Atlantic head coach Jennifer Sullivan stepping down in her role to join Harper's staff in Columbia.
"I am very thankful to Kellie for giving me this incredible opportunity to rejoin her on the sidelines," Sullivan said in her statement with the University. "Missouri women's basketball is an elite program, and I am excited to build on their past success and win championships."
Sullivan spent four years as the head coach of the Owls, who now play in the American Conference. It was her first stint as a head coach, going 28-62 in that time period. Before that, she spent two years as an assistant at Tennessee under Harper. She was also with Harper at Missouri State from 2013-18 and spent time at Ohio State, Louisiana, Arkansas State and McNeese.
"I am thrilled to announce the addition of Jennifer to our staff here at Mizzou," Harper said. "She will be a valuable asset to our players on the court for games and practices. She is a proven recruiter and is knowledgeable in the state and region. She is a great person who will reflect the winning values of our university."
Missouri is also rumored to add Missouri State assistant Kenzie Kostas to Harper's staff, who's had stints at Central Missouri and Florida Atlantic, along with her time at Missouri State.
Did you notice?
- Missouri Tigers walk-on guard Danny Stephens is entering the transfer portal. He did not appear in a single game in a Tigers uniform.
- Also entering the transfer portal from Missouri is walk-on guard JV Brown. He played in two games this season and recorded three total minutes.
- Here's where Missouri golf finished at the Hootie at Bulls Bay:
