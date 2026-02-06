Former Mizzou Star Kobe Brown Dealt at NBA Trade Deadline: The Buzz

Former Missouri basketball star Kobe Brown was one of several players traded Thursday before the NBA trade deadline, with the Los Angeles Clippers trading the guard to the Indiana Pacers. The deal was first reported by Shams Carania of ESPN.

He was one of two players the Clippers sent to the Pacers in exchange for two other players and three draft selections.

Brown was selected by the Clippers with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He was the first Missouri player to be selected in the NBA Draft since Michael Porter Jr. in 2018. Those two are the only two Tigers to be selected the first round since 2010.

Brown has appeared in 117 total games in his three seasons with the Clippers. Across that time, he averaged 8.1 minutes, 1.5 rebounds, .8 assists and 2.2 points per game.



Brown was ruled out for Indiana's Friday night game at Milwaukee, making the Pacers' game at Toronto on Sunday his possible debut with Indiana.

Brown led Missouri to a NCAA Tournament Bid in the 2022-2023 season, earning First-team All-SEC honors after leading the Tigers with 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

The Buzz: Feb. 6

Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback Sam Darnold had high praise for former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, Darnold's backup. Lock will appear in his first Super Bowl on Sunday.

🗣️ "CUANDO TENGA OPORTUNIDAD VA A BRILLAR"



Sam Darnold, quarterback de #Seahawks, habló maravillas de Drew Lock, el QB de reserva del equipo de Seattle.



📹 Seahawks pic.twitter.com/aeiOLhz5gh — ONCE Diario (@oncediariomx) February 5, 2026

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has taken a stand on college athletics' current debate regarding eligibility. Alabama center Charles Bediako, a former NBA G League player, scored 14 points against Missouri on Jan. 27, his second game back after being granted a temporary restraining order from the NCAA, preventing the NCAA from barring him from playing.

In a groundbreaking affidavit, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey urges a court to uphold NCAA eligibility standards and prevent Alabama’s Charles Bediako from playing, citing policies that are “essential to the integrity of college sports.”



Full story - https://t.co/acfpagzvwq pic.twitter.com/WnKc67N7c4 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 5, 2026

Thursday's Mizzou Results

Women's basketball won 87-82 at Arkansas to move to 4-6 in SEC play.

Friday's Mizzou Schedule

Softball in the NFCA Division I Leadoff Clas­sic in Clearwater, Florida:

vs. Penn State at 9 a.m. - Watch, Live Stats

vs. No. 5 Oregon at noon - Watch, Live Stats



Wrestling at No. 16 Virginia at 6 p.m. - Watch

Gymnastics vs. No. 2 Florida at 8 p.m. at Mizzou Arena on ESPN2 - Watch, Live Stats

Track and field in the Missouri Invitational - Live Stats

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"In practice one day Kellen got mad at me for grabbing his arms on overthrown balls. But I told him, 'Kellen, how do I know what you can't catch?'” Pete Shaw

