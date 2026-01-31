3 Mizzou Commits Named McDonald's All-American Nominees: The Buzz

Missouri basketball's top-rated 2026 signing class earned high honors Friday, with the trio of Jason Crowe Jr., Toni Bryant and Aidan Chronister all being named nominees to be McDonald's All-Americans.

Blessed to be nominated for this prestigious honor. Thank you to @CoachStark_22 , @TNSCougarsMBB & @McDAAG for the consideration & support! pic.twitter.com/lMlMhS7D9Q — Aidan Chronister (@AidanChronist1) January 30, 2026

Crowe, a combo guard from Inglewood, is the Tigers' second-highest rated signing in program history, only behind Michael Porter Jr. This season, he set the state record for the most points in a high school basketball career.

Bryant is a 6-foot-9, 215-pound, composite five-star power forward from Florida.

"A kid that we identified early in the process," Gates said of Bryant in November."Comes from a great program with a great coach, and they have done a tremendous job in allowing me to build a relationship."

Chronister is a lanky, 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward from Arkansas.

"Young man that I truly believe is is going to be a great basketball player for us," head coach Dennis Gates said of Chronister. "Had a long-lasting relationship with him, his family, being able to understand his needs and his development. He's just gotten better and better."

The Buzz: January 31

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler visited four-star wide receiver prospect Lawrence Britt at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis on Friday. He'll also be in Columbia over the weekend for a visit. The 6-foot, 172-pound athlete also has interest from Alabama and Texas Tech, amongst others.

In addition to Britt, Missouri will have several junior prospects on campus this weekend. The list includes two four-star tight ends Jack Brown and Mason Oglesby. The group of visitors also includes Caleb Green, the younger brother of offensive tackle Cayden.

The official SEC availability report Friday night confirmed that Missouri forward Jevon Porter will remain out with a leg injury that has caused him to be sidelined since Dec. 22.

secsports.com

Saturday's Mizzou Schedule

Tennis : vs. SEMO at 3:30 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats



Swim and Dive : vs. Southern Illinois at 10 a.m.

Track and Field : the Dr. Rick McGuire Invitational at 11 a.m. at the Hearnes Center.



Men's basketball : vs. Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. - Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Wrestling: at Little Rock at 6 p.m. - Watch

Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 opener

217 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“Sometimes in this game, you get punched in the face. And you've got to be able to take it and learn from it.” Max Scherzer

