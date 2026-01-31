3 Mizzou Commits Named McDonald's All-American Nominees: The Buzz
Missouri basketball's top-rated 2026 signing class earned high honors Friday, with the trio of Jason Crowe Jr., Toni Bryant and Aidan Chronister all being named nominees to be McDonald's All-Americans.
Crowe, a combo guard from Inglewood, is the Tigers' second-highest rated signing in program history, only behind Michael Porter Jr. This season, he set the state record for the most points in a high school basketball career.
Bryant is a 6-foot-9, 215-pound, composite five-star power forward from Florida.
"A kid that we identified early in the process," Gates said of Bryant in November."Comes from a great program with a great coach, and they have done a tremendous job in allowing me to build a relationship."
Chronister is a lanky, 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward from Arkansas.
"Young man that I truly believe is is going to be a great basketball player for us," head coach Dennis Gates said of Chronister. "Had a long-lasting relationship with him, his family, being able to understand his needs and his development. He's just gotten better and better."
The Buzz: January 31
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler visited four-star wide receiver prospect Lawrence Britt at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis on Friday. He'll also be in Columbia over the weekend for a visit. The 6-foot, 172-pound athlete also has interest from Alabama and Texas Tech, amongst others.
- In addition to Britt, Missouri will have several junior prospects on campus this weekend. The list includes two four-star tight ends Jack Brown and Mason Oglesby. The group of visitors also includes Caleb Green, the younger brother of offensive tackle Cayden.
- The official SEC availability report Friday night confirmed that Missouri forward Jevon Porter will remain out with a leg injury that has caused him to be sidelined since Dec. 22.
Saturday's Mizzou Schedule
Tennis: vs. SEMO at 3:30 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
Swim and Dive: vs. Southern Illinois at 10 a.m.
Track and Field: the Dr. Rick McGuire Invitational at 11 a.m. at the Hearnes Center.
Men's basketball: vs. Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Wrestling: at Little Rock at 6 p.m. - Watch
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 opener
217 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“Sometimes in this game, you get punched in the face. And you've got to be able to take it and learn from it.”Max Scherzer
