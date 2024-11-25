'He Likes to Play in Silence': Mizzou's Anthony Robinson II Growing Communication in Sophomore Year
"Everything's your fault."
Those aren't exactly the type of words one would expect to pick up and motivate a player, but that's what Anthony Robinson II needed to hear from Missouri coach Dennis Gates.
In his sophomore season, Robinson has taken the reins of the starting point guard position. With that comes the expectation to be a leader — a communicative one, at that — but it wasn't being displayed in practices leading up to games.
That included a practice ahead of the Tigers' win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Sunday afternoon, where Robinson recorded the first double-double of his career with 11 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
According to Gates, Robinson was a "mute" that specific day. He wasn't communicating the way a point guard is supposed to. So, Gates decided to make that day a little more difficult for him.
Every mistake the Tigers made, Robinson was getting blamed for it.
It didn't matter if Robinson was on the sideline taking a break from a substitution or it came from a completely different side of the court, Gates told him that the mistake was his to own. It may have irritated Robinson, but in the eyes of Gates, applying that pressure is the way to grow leadership.
"He likes to play in silence sometimes, but I annoy him as a head coach, which is my job," Gates said. "I don't care how mad he gets."
That annoyance isn't just to be, well, annoying — it's apart of the job for Gates in developing his young talent. Above anything else, communication was the area he knew Robinson needed the most help in. A seemingly normal day at Mizzou Arena, changed into a crucial moment for the guard.
Whatever it was that took place in that practice, certainly paid off for both Robinson and the Missouri roster as a whole. He was everywhere on the court against the Golden Lions offensively and defensively, doing all the little things to make an impact.
A performance like that all but reinforced Robinson's ability to play the starting point guard position. He's taking a significant leap from his freshman campaign, now flourishing as one of the most important players for the Tigers.
That resonated with Gates, too. After the game, he cited Robinson's "talking" as the area he's seen him grow the most in during the season.
"He may not understand that now, but that's the part that I see him growing in and it shows out there with his confidence. It shows out there when he's talking to his teammates. Ultimately, he loves the fact and he'll continue to produce for us with the minutes he's getting defensively," Gates said.
Sometimes, a little tough love is all it takes.
Gates embraced being that kind of coach when he knew his player required it, and in turn, Robinson responded by increasing his communication and playing a key factor in Missouri's fifth-straight win.
No longer will Robinson play in the sound of silence. Though if he does, Gates won't hesitate to make him the target of the joke in practice once more.